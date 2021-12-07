Henry Cavill Says His Dog Kal Has Saved His Mental Health

Eiza González’s tweet that talks about her mental health 1:05

(CNN) – “Superman” star Henry Cavill revealed that not all heroes wear capes, some just have hairy legs.

The British actor, best known for playing the DC Comics character in DC Extended Universe, credits his dog with saving his sanity.

Cavill appeared alongside his dog Kal on the British talk show “Lorraine” on Monday to promote season two of the Netflix series “The Witcher,” which will premiere on December 17. The conversation soon turned to his canine companion and he told host Lorraine Kelly how important Kal was to him.

The movie star regularly shares photos of her well-groomed American Akita with her 17.7 million followers on Instagram.

“He really is (my best friend),” he told Kelly, 38, while petting Kal. “We go everywhere together. Now he is 8 years old and he has saved me emotionally and psychologically many times.”

Cavill said they share an “incredibly close bond.”

During the interview, Cavill, whose acting credits also include “Enola Holmes,” “The Man From UNCLE” and “Immortals,” also revealed that he keeps his Superman costume in his wardrobe and is “ready and waiting for the phone call” for repeat the role.

Cavill first played Superman in the 2013 film “Man of Steel,” before reprising the role in the DC projects “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”

Speaking about playing the character, he said, “You look back and think ‘what a wonderful opportunity.’ And even if I stopped acting tomorrow and went to live on a yacht or ship somewhere, a sailboat, and just travel (.. .) I can still look back and say I put on a cape and jumped around the place and entertained some people. ”