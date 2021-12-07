‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson returns to platform 9 and ¾ in the ‘teaser’ of the special for the 20th anniversary of ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’

He grew up with the Harry Potter books and movies and keeps coming back to the wizarding world of the young wizard whenever he gets a chance.

The actress returns to Hogwarts with her companions Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint to celebrate the two decades since the premiere of the first installment of the saga.

20 years have passed since Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone hit movie theaters. The first installment of the saga about the young wizard created by JK Rowling landed on the billboards in 2001 and HBO Max is going to celebrate this anniversary in style with the reunion of its leading actors. The January 1, 2022 premieres on the streaming platform Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, a special that will bring together the cast of the franchise 10 years after the last installment Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. HBO Max has recently released a ‘teaser’ in which familiar faces can be seen.

Although some cover their face, it is not difficult to guess who they are. The woman behind the newspaper Daily prophet It seems to be Evanna Lynch, the one in charge of giving life to Moon lovegood. Later, a man holds in his hands a letter that says Robbie Coltrane, the name of the actor who played Hagrid. The next one to appear in the preview – and who does show his face – is Matthew Lewis, who got into the skin of Neville longbottom in the franchise. Also showing his face is Mark Williams, who gave life to Arthur Weasley. Finally, a woman from behind appears walking on platform 9 and ¾ and it cannot be other than Emma Watson, the actress who played Hermione granger.

In addition to the names mentioned above, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will feature appearances by Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, who played Harry Potter and Ron Weasley respectively. Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Ian Hart (Quirinus Quirrell) and more performers will also be present during the special.

Despite the end of the saga Harry Potter On the big screen, Rowling’s magical world continues to expand with the prequel saga Fantastic animals. The third installment, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, arrives in movie theaters on April 15, 2022. Eddie Redmayne returns as Newt scamander and Jude Law as a young man Albus dumbledore. The film will also mark the debut of Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert grindelwald following the abandonment of Johnny Depp at the request of Warner Bros.

