Halo Infinite has a multitude of hidden modes in its multiplayer that have come to light

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 6 December 2021, 12:51 9 comments

Halo Infinite is one of the protagonists of recent weeks thanks to its multiplayer, which has been available for free for a few weeks. The online mode of the game of 343 Industries it is generally being liked, although its progression system is receiving constant criticism and adjustments for a better balance regarding rewards and experience.

What does seem solid are the available game modes, which are not going to remain as we know them. Thanks to a discovery revealed through Reddit, we have learned that there are 14 secret multiplayer modes in Infinite that are not yet available in the game.

Capture of some of the Halo Infinite modes (via Reddit)

These additions are accessible if we start the game disconnected from the network, and would complete a list of up to 31 different modes. Modalities such as Tactical Slayer, Fiesta CFT and others that would debut in the franchise are included, at least if we pay attention to their name. The full list is as follows:

Arena: Attrition

Arena: Attrition Dodgeball

Arena: Elimination

Holiday: Attrition

Holiday: CTF

Party: One Flag CTF

Holiday: Strongholds

Ranked: Elimination

Ranked: One Flag

Tactical: Slayer

Tactical: Slayer Commandos

Tactical: Slayer Manglers

Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks

Tactical: Slayer Stalker Rifles

The full edition of Halo Infinite arrives this next December 8 to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, being available from day one to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The title will put us to the test with the most fearsome bosses to date in a campaign that, after delaying its launch for a year, comes with a much better look compared to the first videos they showed us.

