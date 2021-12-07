Halo Infinite disc does not include full game

Halo Infinite will be a title that will be available day one in Xbox Game Pass, however, there will also be many users willing to purchase a physical copy with everything and its great steelbook. If you also plan to do the same, then we warn you that the disc does not include the complete game.

In accordance with John Linneman, Digital Foundry, if you try to install Halo Infinite from a physical copy and you do not have an internet connection, your installation will be interrupted saying that “the game is incomplete”. That is, you must connect to the internet to download the required updates. Similarly, if you try to play it offline and then connect, it will tell you that you should wait until December 8.

Yeah, from what I’ve seen, if you install it while offline, it says it’s incomplete. If you go online and let it try to start, it’ll tell you to wait until December 8th. – John Linneman (@ dark1x) December 6, 2021

At the moment it is unknown if this applies to the version of Series X | S or Xbox One, since normally Microsoft includes version of One on the album, but it forces you to improve to that of Series X | S when connecting.

Remember that Halo Infinite will be available next December 8 on Xbox and PC consoles. To who Atomix Our written review is ready and you can check it by clicking here.

Editor’s note: Sadly, these kinds of things are becoming normal in modern gaming. After all, the vast majority of games always need a day one patch for optimal performance, but you should still be able to play offline without any problem.

Via: John linneman