Halle Berry dazzles with her look after her triumphant return to the cinema

It belongs to that group of celebrities, among which Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez or Sofía Vergara also stand out, who seem to have stopped the passage of time. At 55, Halle Berry is an example of physical and mental discipline And he has already more than demonstrated that he is fully involved in his roles, as in the filming of his last film, Bruised, that filmed with two broken ribs so as not to compromise production. Fully recovered, the actress has attended the 4th annual Black Cinema & Television, a gala in which she has received an award in tribute to her entire career and in which has worn a ultra flattering semi-up with the power to stylize features and add centimeters of height.

The semi-picked you will want at Christmas

The occasion demanded it and Halle Berry has lived up to it at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles where she has worn a red corseted silhouette dress, missing with flight and tail that has completed with the hairstyle that adds volume to the hair and that will make those who flee from the collected ones that leave their entire face clear. This has been an important gala for the actress and not only because she has received an award in recognition of her entire career, but also because of the moment in which she does it: she has just returned to the cinema in style after two years without a premiere with Bruised, the Netflix movie he stars in and directs and for which he is receiving a flurry of positive reviews.

The power of carding

Among the benefits of a hairstyle like Halle’s, hairdressers highlight its power to make you appear taller: “It cannot be denied that a good carding -not too obvious and natural- makes gain a minimum of 3 centimeters”, reveals expert David Lorente on the extra body finish that hollows out the root zone. An ideal festive trend for the Christmas season that adapts to the consumer’s taste without ever losing its “wow effect”: “Some collected can leave some strands loose near the face, including bangs, to frame it. Others may choose to comb the front locks to the side, looking for the result to be very elegant. Each person chooses the most casual or polished tone, but the result will always be vibrant, “says Rafael Bueno, from Rafael Bueno Peluqueros.

Although his stellar appearances on the red carpet are highly anticipated, the normal thing for the star when he is not working is to don a sports outfit and inspire his more than 7 million followers on the networks with his workouts. The artist He is fitter than ever, a physical condition that has made it easier for him to prepare to step into the shoes of Jackie Justice, an MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter who gets on the ring after years away from the competition. For now, the Netflix film has earned the respect of the public and critics, an achievement for Berry’s first directing project, who has already won an Oscar, an Emmy, a Golden Globe or a SAG for his roles as actress throughout a career for which she has just received well-deserved recognition.





