Gran Turismo 7 shows off one of its classic circuits in a nostalgic video gameplay

The inclusion of the iconic circuit has been hiding behind a fun Easter egg.

The Polyphony Digital saga arrived more than two decades ago at the first PlayStation with a unique driving proposal that quickly won over millions of fans around the world. This time, for his 25th anniversary, Gran Turismo 7 has set out to recover its more classic formula, but without abandoning some of the new features that came with Gran Turismo Sport.

The silhouette of the line was hidden in an October videoAmong those classic elements is one of its most legendary circuits, Deep Forest Raceway, which has been presented in a video gameplay, after having hidden its presence in the new installment with an original easter egg. The behind-the-scenes video titled “Starting Line”, contained some light lines in different scenes that seemed a simple aesthetic resource, however, they represented the line of different parts of the circuit.

Deep Forest Raceway has been in every game in the series except Gran Turismo SportThe official Gran Turismo account has shared the different pieces of the puzzle, where you could see the silhouette of this popular circuit. Deep Forest Raceway came with the first installment of the saga and it has been a regular for players, being present in all the titles of the franchise with the exception of Gran Turismo Sport.

The circuit is characterized by being located in a densely populated forest, with the starting straight at the edge of a large cliff and several tunnels, another of the classic elements in the original circuits of the franchise. The beautiful scenery and difficulty To master it, they make Deep Forest Raceway one of the tracks most loved by fans. For the most enthusiastic, Gran Turimos has presented its official steering wheel, with high performance and a price that is not suitable for all budgets.

