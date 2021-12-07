One of the applications of instant messaging most used is WhatsApp, either through messages, voice memos, videos, video calls, the options for keeping in touch with people in any part of the world are many.

Another advantage of this platform is that it is constantly updated, presenting new tools and functions that make life easier for users. One of the rumors that has circulated on the internet in recent days is that WhatsApp is preparing a third popcorn for screenshots, we tell you how much is known about this.

Goodbye screenshots on WhatsApp? For this reason. Photo: My Pocket



Will WhatsApp add an extra popcorn?

So far, neither Meta, nor WhatsApp, nor WABeta Info have confirmed this information, but if so, the purpose of the third checkbox in the application would have the function of informing users that the other person who is in the conversation took a screenshot of the chat.

In this way, if a person takes a screenshot of the chat, an extra popcorn would automatically appear, that is, three, which indicates that one of the participants took a screenshot of the conversation.

According to the information available, the purpose of this third check mark would be to increase the security and privacy of the users, as well as to prevent the theft of documents or multimedia content.

Although so far very little is known about what this new function would be and it has not been confirmed or denied either, experts from Canada and the United States assure that it has been enabled for some users.

What is a fact on this platform is that it will have new updates, such as reactions to messages, video calls and calls on WhatsApp Web and the recent sticker creator.

So it is only a matter of time and wait to really know if WhatsApp will add the so famous and dreaded third tick to indicate the screenshots. If so, what do you think? Do you think it is a good measure to take care of privacy?

