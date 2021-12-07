Gomita says she feels “liberated” like Britney Spears after accusing her father of alleged violence | Famous
Aracely Ordaz, better known as Gummy, was compared with Britney Spears feeling “liberated” from her father, Alfredo Ordaz, to whom she says “she no longer wants to have him around.”
Gummy filed a complaint before the Mexican authorities and assures that there is currently a restraining order so that he does not approach them.
Gomita assures that he has already forgiven his father, but “he does not want him around”
The expayasita who became famous in Sabadazo She assured that after having filed a complaint against her father and having cut off communication with him, she feels freer.
The Mexican compared her situation with the ordeal that ‘The Princess of Pop’ went through during the 13 years that was under the tutelage of his father, Jamie Spears, who was in charge of not only the main decisions of the artist, but also her fortune. In the middle of last November, a judge ended that guardianship.
Now, Gomita assures that she lives something similar to the American: “I feel very happy to be able to attend events and that if I want to drink there is no @% # & and there is no one who is behind saying ‘this yes, this no’ “, said.
“I’m very happy right now to be free“, he insisted. About his mother, he mentioned:” My mom is better. She feels happy and protected, “she said, referring to the restraining order that exists so that her father does not approach her.
In her case, Gomita assured that she has already apologized to her father, but prefers not to have contact with him: “I forgave him a long time ago, but I don’t want him near me anymore“, said.
Gomita’s complaint against her father divides the family
The accusation that Gomita made towards his father has divided the family, according to the ‘influencer’ herself: “It has been complicated because we are family, some agree what i did, some don’t, but then no way, that’s what it is. “The artist She is Lapicito’s sister, who also rose to fame thanks to Sabazado.
Alfredo Ordaz has defended himself against the accusations claiming that he does not intend to carry out actions against his daughter or his wife: “At no time, whatever happened, has happened, I haven’t thought of retaliating against them, “he said in ‘Es show’ last October.
“The blow that she brings, actually i didn’t hit her, I can honestly tell you that I did not hit her, “he said about the images that Gomita presented weeks ago, accusing him of violence.
“But if she says yes, it is because she made it known to the MP (Public Ministry), because we have reached that degree,” he added.
Gomita supports her mom if she wants to go back to her dad
In the interview that was presented in ‘Firsthand’, Gomita clarified that her parents are still separated as a result of the alleged acts of violence that occurred, however, her mother will not be reproached if she resumes the relationship with her husband.
“If she wants to return, I will respect it, but I I don’t want that for myself anymore“, he sentenced.
She also explained that her father did “try” to look for her after what happened: “It is blocked and I hope he does not try again.”