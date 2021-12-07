Glasses positive or the revolution of women who wear glasses

Women who carry unapologetic glasses running away from contact lenses. Because in addition, we do not always have to go through the laser or operate on our eyes to get rid of them, feel better about ourselves or like many of those who have decided to do it to “change our lives” but what is it? Does it really change in us to wear glasses or not? Without a doubt, our face and our physique, once again in the spotlight.

Brooke Shields surrenders to oversized glasses.GTres Online.

Although there is still a long way to go as in the case of gray hair, we are now witnessing a real revolution glasses positive or women who prefer to wear glasses and not have surgery, moreover, some wear them because they seem even more aesthetic than stop wearing them, an upward trend to show this accessory for many vital, and without complex.

And it is that before wearing glasses was synonymous with misfortune and after the years, although there have been millions of women who have undergone the laser or an operation to remove the diopters or get rid of them, nobody is so surprised to see every day to more celebrities, actresses, presenters, models … with them on.

Julie Delpy, very elegant with black glasses, a messy updo and spectacular fuchsia lips on the red carpet.Getty.

Because the only beauty is not what many of the famous without glasses show. This movement has made us accept women with glasses as we are without trying to change ourselves and not aspire to get rid of this at all costs. complement that for many of us is essential to see well as well as aesthetic.

Because the truth is that many women of all ages already shine with this accessory that previously wanted to be eliminated from the face at all costs and even more so in the face of flashes. And we go further, how many women with glasses have been relegated from many films, programs and news precisely for wearing them? Without a doubt, many.

Meryl Streep has been seen for years with her glasses on at countless movie premieres and awards.GTres Online.

However, we are currently seeing a parallel model that is starring women like Demi Moore, Meryl Streep, Brooke Shields, Julie Delpy, Diane keaton, Nuria Roca, Inma Cuesta… that they are women who at their different ages have decided to continue showing themselves with their glasses in front of the cameras, either their selfies or in their day to day without hiding them and feeling just as good as if they did not wear them and having control of themselves and being free about their decision not to have to go through an operating room or laser to stop wearing them or not.

Demi moore is one of the best examples of it. Share photos at all hours with your glasses on and even on the red carpet or at the parades in different cities around the world. But also the artist and fashion designer, Ella Emhoff.

However, there is always a price to pay for wearing glasses that in some places is still a hindrance even though no one sees it, at least obviously. When the glasses began to be used, the fact of wearing them was associated with presenting a physical defect, it was outside the “normative” within society, which could have led to a social rejection of those who are not within that norm. . In addition, “the first glasses that began to be manufactured were not very aesthetic, being large and dull colors. They really could not be too flattering to the physical image,” he tells us. Maril Prez Garcia, psychologist of Labyrinth group.

Diane Keaton is a film and fashion icon with her iconic glasses.GTres Online.

However, this industry has evolved a lot and the glasses that are sold today are very different from those that could be sold 40 or 50 years ago. They are available in different sizes and shapes according to the contour of the person’s face, in different colors to even be able to combine them with clothes or shoes, some may even have some striking drawing, which allows us to feel better wearing them, and experiment a greater sense of control by being able to choose from a wide variety of them.

In addition, we are facing this glasses positive revolution because many famous and women around the world have started to use them regularly, even wearing glasses without glasses, that is to say for mere aesthetics and not for having a visual defect. “These people tend to have a great influence in society, and are valued as very attractive physically, which often makes other people want to look like them and imitate them,” says the psychologist.

And the best thing is that the idea of accept oneself as it is, either wearing glasses, or for example showing gray hair or wrinkles as signs of age, which clearly makes it easier for people to feel better.

Because there are different factors that can influence a person to feel comfortable wearing glasses, or showing their gray hair or any other aspect that in principle many consider as “unfavorable”. And in that sense, society has a very important role in this vision, but we cannot forget the relevance of how our self-esteem has been formed in relation to others and we should work to accept our body and our way of being.

In addition, as he also assures us Laura Palomares, psychologist of Advancement Psychologists, “Overcoming a limitation that causes a complex or feelings of inferiority is always a positive thing and wearing glasses, which in principle could be a limitation, is not so serious because it has a solution that on the other hand is good and can be beautiful, without a doubt, a point of resilience “, he concludes.

