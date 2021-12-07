Gerardo Martino has 3 or 4 places open for the Tri of Qatar 2022

Who did not get on time, it will be very difficult to reach a place in the Tricolor by Gerardo Martino for Qatar 2022. The coach of the Mexican National Team has been constant in his calls and hence, I only have doubts for no more than four vacancies, of the 23 elements that he will have to take to the World Cup in November next year, as long as the tie does not become more turbulent.

El Tri has a solid base of players, because practically 85 or 90 percent of footballers have been the same in their lists, although the technical director admitted in an interview with Halftime that there are young people who are concentrated for the duel against Chile in Austin this Wednesday that they can fill your eye to cover the few places that remain.

“The lists have basically been quite similar throughout the three years, but it is true that we played against Ecuador where Jesús Angulo, from Atlas, and Jesús Angulo, from Chivas, played and a few days later they appeared on the playoff list and the two were inserted in the most difficult games “, recalled the Tata at Halftime.

Those Angulo were effectively called up for the friendly against Ecuador on October 27 and both appeared on the roster for knockout games against the United States and Canada on November 12 and 16, which Mexico lost to let go of the Octagonal leadership, in which it is in third place, the last to give a direct ticket to the World Cup.

“It would not be good if in three years of the process we had so many places open because if you had not wasted time, but it is also true that for the three or four places that are open, andthese players can fight them, and these are young boys who must think in the present but also in the immediate future ”, added Martino.

For this Wednesday’s friendly match against Chile, Tata called 23 players, of which 11 had never been called by the strategistSo this will be a test they have to fill their eyes for the resumption of the tie at the end of January and the beginning of February, when they face Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.

“This game is important for us to draw conclusions from these guys, but it is clear that everything is set in January next year because there we must have an answer ”, added the DT.

WHO IS THE INSURANCE?

Because of what Martino’s calls have been since the beginning of the process, the elements that they are practically sure their place for Qatar 2022 they are the doormen Guillermo Ochoa and Alfredo Talavera, as well as the defenses Nestor Araujo, Johan Vasquez, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jesus gallardo and Jorge Sanchez.

The midfielders who have already convinced him are Edson alvarez, Hector Herrera, Andrew Saved, Orbelín Pineda and Luis Romo, while for the attack it contemplates Raul Jimenez, Chucky lozano, Tecatito Corona and Rogelio Funes Mori.

Some in we will see are Carlos Rodriguez and the Chaka Rodriguez, as well as Henry martin, Sebastian Cordova, Uriel antuna and the third goalkeeper, who would come out of between Rodolfo Cota, Carlos Acevedo and the Mexican American from Real Salt Lake of the MLS, David ochoa.

‘WE ARE EXCITED WITH THESE YOUNG PEOPLE’

Among the 23 names that Tata Martino put to face Chile are those of Benjamin Galdames and the young man from Arsenal Sub 19, Marcelo Flores placeholder image, two players who for the first time are wearing the Tri Mayor shirt and who are called to be the not too distant future of the National Team.

“The guys who always come with the National Team have good answers. Marcelo had a good home run and it’s a nice opportunity to see himWe are moved by these young people, ”said Tata.

Martino understands that today the Mexican National Team must take advantage of the conditions of the players who have been trained outside of Mexican soccer, as are Flores and Galdames, among others such as Efraín Álvarez and Julián Araujo, who also lives his first experience representing Mexico after resigning from the United States. The latter, from the Los Angeles Galaxy.

“These are characteristics that Mexico has and they have the possibility of developing abroad and many boys have appeared that have been made outside and as soon as the boys have those qualities, they are welcome ”, he added.

Other elements of this young litter that appear with options to sneak into the list of Qatar are Santiago Giménez, Salvador Reyes, Julián Araujo and Omar Campos.