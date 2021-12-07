George Clooney turns down $ 35 million for a day’s work

If there is one person in the world who can turn down $ 35 million for a single day’s work, it is actor George Clooney. Beyond not needing them, because he has managed to amass a great fortune, especially for his tequila brand ‘Casamigos’, the winner of two Oscars did not accept the juicy offer due to an ethics issue.

“They offered me $ 35 million for a day’s work for an airline ad, but I talked about it with Amal (his wife) and we decided it was not worth it,” said the protagonist of ‘The Descendants’. George Clooney did not offer details about the rejected offer, nor the name of the company for which he would make the advertisement, but explained that “it was associated with a country that, although it is an ally, is sometimes questionable., So I thought, ‘Well, if it takes a minute of sleep, it’s not worth it,’ said the actor.

In the interview, George Clooney added: “You know what? I think I have enough money now ”. And indeed, the award-winning Hollywood actor has added several zeros to his bank account, not only for his successful films and series, but also for being the image of the Nespresso coffee company since 2006, from whom he receives several million euros. year. Recently, it launched the “Made with Care” campaign, which highlights the main values ​​of Nespresso that guarantees the selection of the best coffee beans, protecting the environment, under the global commitment of the company to make each cup of coffee. Nespresso coffee will be carbon neutral by 2022. Nespresso is a brand belonging to the Nestlé Group, which last year was embroiled in a scandal over allegations of child exploitation in Guatemala, where young children cover long and “exhausting” shifts, with a salary about six dollars a day. “I was honestly surprised and saddened to see this story,” said Clooney, who has also stood out for advocating for humanitarian causes, and said he would further investigate the allegations.

But in addition, the famous actor founded in 2013 his own tequila firm, ‘Casamigos’, in partnership with his friend Rande Gerber, husband of the model Cindy Crawford, with which they set out to have the best affordable tequila for everyone. The brand grew rapidly and doubled its sales volume from 38,000 cases in 2014 to 80,000 in 2015, becoming part of the tequila ‘gold rush’. The success of the firm was such that in 2017 Diageo bought it for 1,000 million dollars. Diageo agreed to pay $ 700 million initially, with the potential of another $ 300 million based on the performance of the tequila over 10 years. This negotiation made George Clooney one of the richest actors in the world, according to Forbes, and not precisely because of the films, which have also been successful, but not with as many zeros as those added by the tequila brand. For this reason, the actor, whose fortune amounts to 500 million dollars, allows himself to reject an offer of 35 million dollars for a day’s work.