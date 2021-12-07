Gary Bowser, Nintendo hacker, receives an additional fine of another 10 million dollars – Nintenderos

Some of you may know Gary bowser for being one of the members of the piracy against Nintendo best known on the market. He has also participated in the development of hacking tools for Sony and Microsoft, and now we have more news about it.

Their actions were mainly related to bypassing manufacturers’ protection measures and reproducing unofficial software on hardware. You have already received a fine of $ 4.5 million for this matter, specifically for a federal lawsuit of ‘Conspiracy to circumvent technological measures and traffic of circuit devices’ and ‘Traffic of circumvention devices’. Well, now to that fine must be added another 10 million who have been sentenced in their civil case against Nintendo of America.

Bowser has accepted this fine and is expected to pay it in the future. From the team he belongs to, they shared in their last statement that they were unhappy with Nintendo’s “censorship” and “legal scare tactics”, but have not added anything else about it. We will be attentive in case there are any news.

NEW: Gary Bowser agrees to pay Nintendo $ 10 million in video game piracy civil lawsuit. This follows Bowser’s guilty plea in October in the federal criminal case against him (where he agreed to pay Nintendo $ 4.5 million in restitution.) Https://t.co/zohn0SPHnH pic.twitter.com/KMJro3l8Zw – Rob Romano (@ 2Aupdates) December 6, 2021

