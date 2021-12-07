‘Game of Thrones’ bosses team up with Hugh Jackman

The heads of Game of Thrones, David Benioff and DB Weiss, have joined Hugh Jackman in The overstory, the new Netflix series.

Executive produced by the trio, The overstory is an adaptation of the acclaimed novel of the same name by Richard Powers, winner of the Pulitzer Prize.

As reported Deadline, The overstory “It tells the story of a huge world parallel to ours, interconnected, resourceful, magnificently inventive, and almost invisible to us. A handful of disparate people learn to see that world and are drawn into its unfolding catastrophe.”

Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

According Deadline, there is a possibility that Jackman will also star in the series, although the decision on this will be made when the project is fully developed.

Jackman, Benioff, and Weiss are said to be huge fans of the book, prompting them to team up for this adaptation.

Richard Robbins has written the pilot episode and will also serve as executive producer, along with executive producer of Game of Thrones, Bernadette Caulfield.

Kristy sparowGetty Images

The new project is part of Benioff and Weiss’ agreement with Netflix, which will also adapt Liu Cixin’s science fiction trilogy “The Three-Body Problem” into a television series.

However, the series’ announcement has been surrounded by controversy, as Netflix has been accused of “normalizing” the Chinese government’s incarceration of Uighur Muslims by deciding to adapt the books.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io