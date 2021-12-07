From Kristen Stewart to Penelope Cruz, the favorites for the best actress award

Related news

Frances McDormand entered the history books last April upon receiving her third Oscar for Best Leading Actress thanks to Nomadland, a milestone only surpassed in a century by Katharine Hepburn and her four gilded statuettes. Hollywood’s most rebellious star will be back in awards season thanks to a new version of Macbeth. However, a mixture of actresses already awarded by the Academy, Hollywood references of the last decade and new promises of interpretation are going to make things very difficult until one of them is crowned on March 27. Kristen Stewart is the rival to beat thanks to her performance as Lady Di on Spencer, but the star of Twilight she was already defeated by Penelope Cruz at the Venice Film Festival. The race for the Oscar is more than open.

Three women took home the accolade in the past decade for playing real characters. Margaret Thatcher in The woman of iron, Queen Anne of The favourite and Judy Garland from Judy they were the passport the Oscar of Meryl Streep, Olivia Colman and Renée Zellweger, respectively. The wayward Stewart, an actress who has sought her own identity away from predestined commandments for Hollywood stars, is the first of the five actresses who aspire to everything for a character that existed in real life.

His triumph would be historic: never an openly LGTB + interpreter has won the Oscar. Jodie Foster and Kevin Spacey came out many years after being recognized by their fellow professionals. Chilean Pablo Larraín has already nominated Natalie Portman with a film about Jacqueline Kennedy’s attempt to keep the legacy of her husband, JFK, alive after his assassination. Spencer is a fictional recreation of one of the last Christmas holidays of the princess with her in-laws. Those who believe that Stewart’s victory could be due to the popularity of Diana of Wales must have forgotten that Naomi Watts brought her to life in Diana in 2013, going through theaters without pain or glory. ‘Spencer’ is currently in theaters.

Based on real facts

Three more biopics for the Oscars.



After several years with more failures than successes in his filmography, Jessica chastain has returned in 2021 to the first league of Hollywood with the miniseries Secrets of a marriage and the biopic Tammy Faye’s eyes. Her radical transformation as the controversial televangelist and wife of the doomed Jim Bakker may bring her closer to the Oscar that eluded her with The darkest night and Maids and ladies.

In similar circumstances is Lady Gaga, chosen as the best of The Gucci House by both defenders and detractors of Ridley Scott’s polarizing film. After winning the award with Shallow, the song by A star has been born, The pop diva wants the Oscar as an actress that Cher and Barbra Streisand already received. His media campaign in which he has explained how he resorted to the famous Interpretation Method to become Patrizia Reggiani, convicted of commissioning the murder of one of Gucci’s heirs, proves it.

Real life is also the best weapon of two Oscar winners who aspire to get back on stage at the Dolby Theater thanks to two interpretations of two icons of the entertainment industry in the twentieth century in the United States. 15 years after her triumphant film debut with Dreamgirls, Jennifer Hudson has become Aretha Franklin in Respect. The tape, like the more traditional biopics, He has followed his career from childhood, when he sang in the choir of his father’s church, until he achieved his enormous international fame.

Nicole Kidman seems to be in the best position for her performance in Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball, America’s first major television star with I love lucy. For months, social networks scoffed at his signing for Aaron Sorkin’s film because of his lack of resemblance to the real character. The spectacular criticisms of his work show that in Hollywood, as in life, whoever laughs last laughs best. In any case, the few four nominations of the Australian for the Oscars show that the most loyal fans of the actress from Moulin Rouge! They are outside the Academy.

‘Respect’ was released months ago and will soon be coming to pay television. ‘La Casa Gucci’ premiered last week. ‘Being the Ricardos’ hits Amazon on December 21. ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ opens in theaters on February 4.

In search of the second Oscar

McDormand and Colman, for another Oscar.



Three other old winners will be back for awards season. Two of them were nominated in the last edition of the Oscars. Frances McDormand forgets lonely Fern from Nomadland to play a legendary stage character, Lady Macbeth, in Joel Coen’s new film. The actress has already received her first statuette for Fargo, another film directed by her husband. Olivia Colman, finalist last year for The father and winner in 2019 for her iconic performance in the Yorgos Lanthimos film. The Academy’s new protégé could receive her third nomination for her complex work on The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s acclaimed adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel about motherhood. His recent victory at the Gotham, the Independent Film Awards, demonstrate the strength of a film that will premiere on Netflix in the United States.

His brand new Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival is the spearhead of our Penélope Cruz’s Oscar campaign. The Madrilenian already knows what it is like to reach the Oscars without her film being in the international category. Return was by surprise out of the nominations and the unforgettable Raimunda ended up becoming the first female character in Spanish to compete for the Oscar in 80 years. Parallel mothersHowever, she was not sent to the Academy Awards by an organization that last week confirmed with Goya nominations her love story with The good boss.

Oscar winner for Vicky Cristina Barcelona it’s hollywood royalty, as evidenced by his recent cover in Variety and the tribute that New York’s MoMa himself has dedicated to him. With her performance as the long-suffering Janis, Penelope is aiming for her fourth Oscar nomination, her first in twelve years. We crossed our fingers for it.

‘Parallel Mothers’ is still on the bill in Spanish cinemas. ‘Macbeth’ arrives on Apple TV + on January 14 after a brief stint in theaters. ‘The Other Daughter’ still has no release date in Spain.

The new generations

The new generations ask for passage.



The roster of hopefuls also includes a handful of up-and-coming newcomers seeking their place in a group full of Hollywood holy cows. Jodie Comer has emerged unscathed from the commercial failure of The last duel, the exhilarating look at the first #MeToo case ever released by Ridley Scott at the end of October. Director and actress will return to work next year in Kitbag, a film about Napoleon Bonaparte for Apple TV + starring Joaquin Phoenix. Emmy winner for Killing Eve She has been widely applauded for her portrayal as a woman denouncing rape in 1386 France.

Rachel Zegler makes her film debut in front of the new adaptation by West side story by Steven Spielberg. According to the first reactions to the first musical of King Midás of Hollywood, the 20-year-old actress will rise to the challenge of inheriting a role immortalized in the cinema by Natalie Wood in 1961. Her prodigious vocal cords are a plus for what can be the great Spielberg’s discovery 35 years after he gave Christian Bale his first big break in The Sun’s empire. Wood was not nominated for an Oscar for being the romantic Maria. Zegler can change history if the remake it ends up becoming one of the movies of the year.

Whatever happens in awards season Emilia jones has already won with a 2021 that has put her on the map thanks to her role as a teenager who is the daughter and sister of deaf people in the remake of the French The Bélier family. CODA it was the last great phenomenon of the Sundance Festival. The 19-year-old’s presence at the coveted roundtable the Hollywood Reporter dedicates to Oscar hopefuls each year is proof of her success.

The last of the applicants to come into the conversation is Alana haim. The member of the group Haim is the protagonist of Licorice Pizza, the last film by Paul Thomas Anderson. Saoirse Ronan and Carey Mulligan already managed to reach the Oscars with a coming of age Teen (Lady bird and An Education, respectively). The young singer must repeat that feat in a category full of old glories. This has only started.

‘The last duel’ is still on the bill in Spanish cinemas. ‘West Side Story’ will arrive on December 22. ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘Coda’ will premiere on January 14 in theaters.

Betting in December

Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart

