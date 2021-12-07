Forza Horizon 5 is getting an update to fix many of its problems

Forza Horizon 5 has become, without a doubt, one of the best games of this year that is about to end, but that does not mean that the game has suffered some problems during your first few weeks, many of which are related to its multiplayer component.

Compensating and fixing problems

These go from group-with-friends problems to disappearing Horizon Arcade events to bugs in Eliminator modeNot to mention others that also affect Horizon Open’s online leaderboards or matchmaking system.

These setbacks have been present since the title arrived on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC on November 9, although now Playground Games has issued a statement on its official website in which it ensures that there is already an update on the way that aims to eradicate all these problems. Unfortunately, an exact release date has not been given, so we will have to wait a little longer to find out when we can download and install it.

What I know has been confirmed is that Playground compensate players by giving away a total of 1000 Forzathon points that we can spend on anything we want, a detail with which the studio wants to apologize to its fans.

All a success

Forza Horizon 5 is an excellent open world arcade driving game that already has more than 10 million players. Not surprisingly, in his review we described it as “one of the best driving arcades that can be found”. On the other hand, if you need help to find all its secrets, do not hesitate to consult our guide.