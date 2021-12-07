For breached! Investors Sue Cervecería de Barrio; They ask for payment of 2 million pesos – El Financiero

Investors reported that they will sue the Neighborhood Brewery for not complying with the payment of at least 2 million pesos of yield to the funders who participated in its financing through the platform of crowfunding Play Business.

“A class action lawsuit is being considered in addition to what PlayBusiness is doing. In addition to the pressure on social networks and they began to talk about not receiving clear answers, even expressing ourselves in person in a branch of Brewery“, He commented to The financial, Daniel Sánchez, affected investor.

In 2019, Cervecería de Barrio raised 22.5 million pesos of financing among a thousand 404 investors through the PlayBusiness platform.

The money was used to open three new branches and the return that would be given to them would be up to 25 percent per year of sales. Although the branches were opened, since the beginning of the pandemic investors stopped receiving their payments. He highlighted that the 1,440 investors who participated in its funding were affected.

Groups of investors from Cervecería de Barrio have organized on social networks on Facebook and WhatsApp to show their discontent against the company.

“They have caused us damage to us as a platform because this has definitely had collateral effects on our users, potential investors with other companies that we are already serving and mitigating ”, stated Alejandro Chávez, legal and compliance director of the PlayBusiness platform.

The financial He looked for Cervecería de Barrio without receiving an answer at the end of this text.