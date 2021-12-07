Follow the 2021 Game Awards live here! Schedules, review of the nominees and more – Nintenderos

There is almost nothing left for the Game Awards 2021, the most important awards in the industry whose finery often leaves us with important announcements each year. Here we bring you all the confirmed information in this regard so that you do not miss a single detail.

When and where to see them

Key facts

  • The 2021 Game Awards will take place on December 10, 2021 (times here)
  • They can be followed online as usual
  • There will be a face-to-face ceremony after in 2020 it was only online due to the covid pandemic
  • There will be limited invitations and it will be held at the Microsoft Theater
  • We will know more details about the anti-contagion security measures later.
  • For now we do not know if Nintendo will make announcements at the event, although in previous years it has revealed very interesting news
  • You can visit the official website of the event here
  • You have our complete news coverage about the event here

Review of the nominees

Game of the Year:

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Direction:

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Best Narrative:

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction:

  • The Artful Escape
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratcchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Best Soundtrack:

  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

Best Sound Design:

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Game for an Impact (to create a change):

  • Before your eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A colerful tale
  • Life is Strage: True Colors
  • No longer home

Best Indie Game

  • 12 minutes
  • Death’s door
  • Inscryption
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Loop Hero

Best Game in Progress

  • Apex legends
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact
  • Call of Duty: Warzone

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legend of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel’s Future Revolution
  • Pokemon UNITE

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry II
  • Deathloop
  • Far cry 6
  • Returnal

Best Action / Adventure Game

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychouats 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Role Playing Game

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster hunter rise
  • Scarlet nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

Best Fighting Game

  • Guardians of the Night – Kimtesu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty blood
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Shodown

Best Family Game

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party: Superstars
  • New Pokemon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • Warioware: Get It Together!

Best Strategy or Simulation Game

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Racing Game

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders republic

Content Creator of the Year

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • Grefg

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Knockout city
  • It Takes Two
  • Monster hunter rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon: Forbidden West
  • The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield

What do you think? Are you going to follow them? In Nintenderos we will be very attentive to inform you of any news related to Nintendo that is confirmed, including the winners. Do not miss it!

