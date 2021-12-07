Follow the 2021 Game Awards live here! Schedules, review of the nominees and more – Nintenderos
There is almost nothing left for the Game Awards 2021, the most important awards in the industry whose finery often leaves us with important announcements each year. Here we bring you all the confirmed information in this regard so that you do not miss a single detail.
When and where to see them
Key facts
- The 2021 Game Awards will take place on December 10, 2021 (times here)
- They can be followed online as usual
- There will be a face-to-face ceremony after in 2020 it was only online due to the covid pandemic
- There will be limited invitations and it will be held at the Microsoft Theater
- We will know more details about the anti-contagion security measures later.
- For now we do not know if Nintendo will make announcements at the event, although in previous years it has revealed very interesting news
- You can visit the official website of the event here
- You have our complete news coverage about the event here
Review of the nominees
Game of the Year:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Direction:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
Best Narrative:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Art Direction:
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratcchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
Best Soundtrack:
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
Best Sound Design:
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Game for an Impact (to create a change):
- Before your eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A colerful tale
- Life is Strage: True Colors
- No longer home
Best Indie Game
- 12 minutes
- Death’s door
- Inscryption
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Loop Hero
Best Game in Progress
- Apex legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- Legend of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel’s Future Revolution
- Pokemon UNITE
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action / Adventure Game
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychouats 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Role Playing Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster hunter rise
- Scarlet nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Fighting Game
- Guardians of the Night – Kimtesu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty blood
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Shodown
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party: Superstars
- New Pokemon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Warioware: Get It Together!
Best Strategy or Simulation Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Racing Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders republic
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
Best Multiplayer Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout city
- It Takes Two
- Monster hunter rise
- New World
- Valheim
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
What do you think? Are you going to follow them? In Nintenderos we will be very attentive to inform you of any news related to Nintendo that is confirmed, including the winners. Do not miss it!