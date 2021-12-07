Finch – Rock The Best Music

Finch is a post-apocalyptic drama with a sentimental twist. Come on, a cross between Wall-E, The road, I am a legend (that mess with Wil Smith) and I, robot (Asimov’s novel, not that other nonsense with Will Smith). although perhaps its true reference is that jewel called Silent Ships, in fact, it could be considered a covert remake of that jewel of science fiction.

Finch does not lack good intentions or bad intentions to make an entertaining film, but nothing more. As much as Tom Hanks plays the eternal eternal character of Tom Hanks and there is a dog involved, the movie looks smooth but leaves no residue. I suppose the problem lies in the impersonal direction of Miguel Sapochnik, a guy who has directed episodes for television series such as Game of Thrones, House or True Detective but who in this project has limited himself to shooting what he put in the script without showing that there was a living being on the other side of the camera. Everything seems very routine and you know what will happen after 15 minutes of film. Too cliché in a script with the seams and intentions showing too early. For falling into topics, it falls even on the character who coughs blood … we already know how that character will inevitably end up.

To make matters worse, I did not believe the evolution of the robot character or the way in which the relationship between the robot and the dog develops. All very forced and oriented to squeeze the tear of the viewer. Perhaps Finch was looking for a child audience and that is why adults can feel disappointed with her. But it does not have enough adventure or excitement to excite the little ones in the house.

I can’t say Finch is bad but he drinks from too many sources and fails to bring his own look. He limits himself to going through common places, trusting Tom Hanks’ good work to save the film. And it fails.