Financial gifts for this Christmas – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

Luis A. Gómez

Christmas gifts are one of the funniest components of this season, and although the economic situation has not completely improved in Mexico and in the world, surely you are already thinking about what detail to give to your family and loved ones. We always strive to find the perfect gift depending on the specific tastes and needs of the person, but we hardly ever think about the positive impact that gift will have on their life.

In Mexico, 97% of the population does not have an adequate financial culture, according to data from the UNAM. This is because, according to Inegi, 90.4% of Mexicans claim to have learned finances only from what their parents taught them, that is, we rarely obtain financial knowledge that helps us have a better future. Therefore, today I share some Christmas gifts that could instill a little financial culture to whoever you give them:

For your partner. If you are not yet married, a good book on finance may be the best option, as there is nothing better to understand something than a good book on the subject. Some interesting titles are: Rich Dad, Poor Dad (Robert Kiyosaki), Personal Finance for Dummies (Vicente Hernández) or Little Capitalist Pig (Sofía Macías). Now, if it is your spouse, one of the best gifts can be a Major Medical Expense Insurance (particularly in the last two years we have learned the importance of having a backup like this), you can find some from 500 pesos a month. If the gift is for your wife and they plan to have a child soon, a Pregnancy Insurance is an excellent option, approach your insurance advisor for all the details.

For children (sons, nephews, godchildren, etc.) .- A board game like Monopoly, CashFlow or the Worlwide tourist, will teach the child the vision of the entrepreneur, and will learn that when spending is sacrificed to make an investment, it brings benefits in the future. Another great Christmas gift for a child is a piggy bank. When you give it to him, sit down for a moment to chat with him, ask him what he would like to raise money for, stipulate a date and a certain amount, so that saving makes sense and generates more commitment on his part.

For others (friends, family, office colleagues, etc.) .- If you want to save the reading part (Mexicans do not give us much), you can also give them a movie that motivates them to invest or undertake. Some personal recommendations are: The Founder (Michael Keaton), The wolf of Wall Street (Leonardo Dicaprio), Steve Jobs (Michael Fassbender) and The Greatest Showman (Hugh Jackman).

Remember that finance is the art and science of managing money, and each and every one of us is financial stewards, managing the most important money: ours. This Christmas give financial culture to your loved ones, sooner or later they will thank you.

MF Luis Gómez, financial analyst

Master in Finance and General Director of the Business College

