Films by Emily Blunt and Billie Eilish, El Siglo de Torreón, hit theaters in La Laguna

The cinemas of the Comarca Lagunera received this weekend the film Love in the mountains and the documentary Billie Eilish: The world is a little blurry.

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan are the protagonists of Love in the Mountains, a film directed by John Patrick Shanley.

In the feature film set in Ireland, Blunt plays the farmer “Rosemary Muldoon” who wants her neighbor “Anthony Reilly” (Dornan) to fall in love with her, fortunately he is not indifferent.

The problem is that “Anthony” seems to have inherited a family curse that causes both of them to fight to be together.

Drawing on classic rock documentaries like Bob Dylan’s Don’t Look Back and The Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter, filmmaker RJ Cutler built the style to portray the life of singer Billie Eilish.

Rather than interfere while the still adolescent was building a career with the help and support of her brother Finneas and their parents, Cutler is limited to observing and thus giving naturalness to Billie Eilish: The world is a bit blurry.

“We do not interview people, we do not have someone to explain, there are no experts, we only see life and that is what I wanted to do, I wanted to see her life because I recognized, when I met Billie, that by seeing her we would not only be seeing the light of a great artist but also of a young woman who was coming of age “, says Cutler in an interview with the newspaper El Universal.

“I was very interested in telling this story of a teenager who was on the verge of adulthood even though she was a relatively unknown artist on the verge of becoming a superstar as well. Those two narratives come together and resonate with each other,” he relates.

Cutler spent about two years documenting the American’s work when she was just 17 years old, showing the creative process of what would become her first hits. Also at that time he took several apprenticeships from the interpreter of Bad Guy “who today is 19 years old.