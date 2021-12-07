Fans of Billie Eilish and her perfect Christmas gift at Gucci stores

Do you know any Billie Eilish fans? If yes, here is your perfect Christmas gift. A special edition of Happier Than Ever from Gucci.

Do not give it more laps. This is the perfect Christmas gift for Billie Eilish fans. A special vinyl edition of the latest album of young American music, Happier Than Ever. The disc has been designed by Alessandro Michele, and includes new Gucci nail stickers.

Music and fashion have never been so close as before. Artists, designers and brands not only inspire each other, but have reached a degree of complicity never seen before. A clear example is this special Christmas gift for Billie Eilish fans.

The special edition of the album Happier Than Ever will make more than one Billie Eilish fan very happy. It is an authentic collector’s item designed entirely by Alessandro michele with that sixties graphic point that characterizes him. In addition, the fully sustainable album is made from recycled vinyl pieces of all the colors from the first edition of the album. A gift that also includes the new Gucci nail stickers. A set of stickers that celebrates the codes of the mythical Italian brand, such as the famous monogram and the letters GG, in different shades.

This perfect gift for Billie Eilish fans is a limited edition, and you will only find it in physical Gucci stores. Specifically, these are the 10 Gucci stores where you will find the album Happier Than Ever designed by Alessandro Michele.

The 10 Gucci stores where to find Alessandro Michele’s Happier Than Ever

Madrid Serrano (Spain) / Paris Flagship Royale (France) / Berlin Kurfürstendamm (Germany) / Milan Monte Napoleone Flagship (Italy) / London Sloane Flagship (Great Britain) / Beverly Hills Flagship (USA) / New York Gucci Wooster (USA) / Sidney Flagship, Westfield (Australia) / Tokyo Gucci Shinjuku (Japan) / Osaka, Shinsaibashi Daimaru Satellite (Japan)