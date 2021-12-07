Elon Musk reveals the factor that puts humanity’s future at risk

During a meeting of managers in Washington, the tycoon rejected the claims that “there are too many people in the world and that the population is growing out of control.”

The CEO of Tesla and Space X, Elon Musk, believes that in the world “there are not enough people”, which, according to him, represents a threat to the future of human civilization.

The “greatest risks to civilization are low birth rates and rapidly falling birth rates,” said the tycoon while speaking about the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot that has “the potential to be a widespread substitute for human labor“during the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council, which kicked off Monday in Washington.

Commenting on the issue of labor issues, Musk stated that the “main limitation is labor“and that” there are not enough people “, rejecting the approach of most people who” think that there are too many people in the world and that the population is growing out of control. “According to a World Bank report, the rate of The world birth rate has been declining since 1960.

Furthermore, the Tesla boss responded to the aging question by saying that he doesn’t think people should “try to live too long” and opined that it is important that people die, since “most of the time people do not change their mind”, which would create a society “where new ideas cannot be successful”.