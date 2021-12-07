Eleven titles in the eighth edition of Educacine that begins on December 13









The eighth edition of Educacine, International Film and Education Festival of Madrid, an initiative that aims to create useful bridges between the world of cinema and that of education, will be held from December 13 to 17.

It seeks to overturn the way films are present in the classroom, so that the cinematographic offer with content and values ​​is more accessible to students. In this edition, Educacine has as sponsors the Madrid City Council, UCETAM (Union of Associated Work Teaching Cooperatives of Madrid) and the Dialogues Foundation. “We are very happy to return after the coronavirus restrictions, as a Christmas gift for students and educators,” says José María Aresté, director of the festival.

The public is made up of young Secondary and Baccalaureate students from the Community of Madrid, from public and private centers, accompanied by their teachers. The eleven titles will be presented by specialists in the different subjects covered by each one. “Many of our films address issues such as family, childhood, bullying, and the harsh living conditions of the underprivileged. This year we have found it convenient to include various films about the elderly, since our elderly have been the great victims of the coronavirus ”, Aresté points out.

This year’s programming includes the Iranian drama ‘Children of the Sun’ (2020), directed by Majid Majidi; the American ‘The family that you choose’ (2019), by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz; the Spanish ‘The daughter of a thief’ (2019), by Belén Funés; the German film ‘Rocca changes the world’ (2019); Iranian Asghar Farhadi is behind ‘A hero’ (2021) and Spanish David Ilundain directs ‘One for all’ (2020).

In addition, Johnny Depp stars in ‘The Minamata Photographer’ (2020), by Andrew Levitas; The Finnish selection is completed by ‘The Anonymous Artist’ (2018), by Klaus Härö; ‘Dreams of a writer in New York’ (2020), by Philippe Falardeau; ‘The mole agent’ (2020), by the Chilean Maite Alberdi and the American drama ‘Minari. Story of my family ‘(2020), by Lee Isaac Chung.

The seventh edition of Educacine brought together more than 3,100 students high school and high school, accompanied by their teachers, who attended the morning screenings of Cinesa Méndez Álvaro. On the other hand, there was a full house in the preview of Specials, for parents and those interested in the world of Education, which was held in the Conde Duque Santa Engracia cinemas.

