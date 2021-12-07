Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the only one who can mix 200 trends in one look and emerge victorious from the fashion jungle

Think of the name of Dwayne johnson, also known as ‘The Rock’, is to associate him directly with a gym behemoth and with action cinema. The latest proof of this is its appearance in the latest installment of Fast & furious. Yet few think of him as a true master of the latest trends, and it is not for lack of examples.

For a few seasons, the actor put himself in the hands of Ilaria Urbinati, considered the best male stylist in Hollywood, to elevate your wardrobe, and boy has she done it! Covering the almost two meters of muscles of our protagonist and, at the same time, maintaining good proportions is not an easy task, but Urbinati has managed, together with Johnson’s attitude, that knitted pieces and pristine suits become the elegant hallmark of The Rock. This way, whether you’re flying a helicopter or presenting your new movie, Dwayne Johnson always appears flawless. Just take a look at his most recent red carpet, the one at the premiere of Jungle cruise, the film by Jaume Collet-Serra in which he stars alongside Emily Blunt.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“The rock with a tailored retro look from Dolce & Gabbana. We were looking for an old school style image a la Errol Flynn, Rock Hudson or Humphrey Bogart“Urbinati explained on his Instagram account.

Best of all, Johnson’s look doesn’t just evoke that aesthetic reminder of Hollywood Gold, but is also updated. including several of the most powerful trends of the season at the same time and as if nothing. Namely: the shirt fluent with camp collar collar, the knitted vest who has been triumphing for a few months and will extend his reign until 2022, the straight box pleated trousers, and the footwear that many already consider the new shoes: the classic loafers. All of it tinged with total white look, as we have seen on the spring / summer 2021 catwalks of Salvatore Ferragamo, Boss, Prada, Tom Ford, Bally, Officine Générale, Louis Vuitton, Ètudes or Brioni, among others.

We have always been told that less is more, but in the case of The Rock the trendy cocktail works masterfully. It is definitely a type of risk and action, because few would dare to mix such a trend and, in addition, they would be victorious from the mission.

