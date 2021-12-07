Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” and Spider-Man arrive at Fortnite – Almomento

Mexico City.- As we know, the new chapter of Fortnite brought incredible surprises to its players, however, what really surprised many was discovering that behind the mask and obviously the identity of ‘The Foundation’ was Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” Yes! The American actor will be joining the battle against the “Imagined Order”, however, the outfit of “The Foundation” can be unlocked until February 2022.

But that’s not all, since at the moment Fortnite has revealed some accessories and rewards that players will have when selecting “The Foundation” for a game and which are the following:

Attire “The Foundation”

Emoticon “Fortune of the Foundation”

Aerosol “True Foundation”

Collection tool “Plasmatic Pica of the Foundation”

Retro Backpack “Foundation Mantle”

“Foundational” role

A new Island is here and with it, a new set of faces have arrived. See who you’ll be fighting alongside on the Island. pic.twitter.com/uoYPsUg9J4 – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 5, 2021

It is worth mentioning that “The Foundation” is not the only most important that has come to Fortnite, since from Marvel Comics, the incredible “Spider-Man” also arrived, which is also part of the Battle Pass of the first season of Chapter 3.

In addition to his characteristic red and blue suit, “Spider-Man” or “Spider-Man” comes with two additional styles, the first is “Spider-Man (Symbiote Suit)” which we can get by unlocking page 10 of the battle pass. , while the second style can be unlocked when we reach level 140 of the same battle pass.

“Spider-Man” Accessories and Rewards:

Banner Icon

THWIP! Emoticon

Gesture Are you … You?

Spider-Man Backpack

Stela “Loose Threads”

“Arachnid Sense Activated!”

Gesture “Sympathetic and Affable”

Gathering Tool “Web Hammer”

Paper “Spider Thrower”

Glider “Cobweb Parachute”

Loading Screen “Take Spider Web!”

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned objects and accessories will be unlocked when buying them with battle stars, which we can get when leveling up, it is important to say that five battle stars are equivalent to a level up.

“Remember, with great power, there must also come great responsibility.” Spider-Man has arrived on the island, available now in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/wk2AlRAhlC – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 6, 2021

