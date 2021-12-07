Dwayne Johnson looks tough in new Black Adam stills

Magazine Total Film revealed new footage from the movie Black adam showing Dwayne Johnson as tough as a rock. Posts like this get you thinking: perhaps the Shazam! Would Zachary Levi be able to see him? I do not believe it.

The new images of Black adam reveal The Rock inside a dark den dressed in an iconic gray suit that only shows more than Johnson ever leaves the gym. Unlike team Shazam!, which has sponge suits to make them look bigger, Johnson does not have any of that and instead what you see is his natural body.

Here are the new images from the film:

The details of the film remain a secret, but the first trailer of Black adam that was revealed during the last DC FanDome was a sign that the DC Comics antihero will have no mercy for anyone. According to Hiram Garcia, Black Adam will be very similar to The dark knight in the sense that it will push “The limits of a PG-13 movie”, said. “We have a very high death count in our film ”, promised.

The film will also introduce the DCEU to the Justice Society comprised of Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Isis, Cyclone, and Dr. Fate. It will be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.

