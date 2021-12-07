Dwayne Johnson Excited: Black Adam vs. Superman?

“The hierarchy of power in DC is about to change”, he was encouraged to warn Dwayne johnson with the arrival of Black adam to the movies. Sure, the antihero has as much power as Superman or Shazam and there is even talk about the possibility that he will face Wonder woman. All heavyweights in the brand’s Extended Universe. The popular actor thoroughly prepared for this new role and is really looking forward to it …

The truth is that once it was known that Black adam would come to the big screen and would also be played by The Rock, there were not few followers of DC who were deluded with a cross between this villain and the hero played by Henry cavill on Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Justice league. The Titans would shake the world in the same way that Kal-El and General Zod did!

Black Adam vs. Superman!

Dwayne johnson He assured that as long as they respected the mythology of the characters, anything could be done. Then, he expressed: “For me, there is a battle that we will see one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who that Superman is going to be. That’s fine. I don’t need to know at this point. This is based on what the fans want and we work from there.

The actor’s enthusiasm for this alternative is adorned by his doubts as to which version of the Man of Steel will be the one he will face in the future with his Black adam. No one is oblivious to the rumors that locate Henry cavill outside of DC Extended Universe, although he recently expressed his desire to continue being Clark Kent in the cinema. There is another chance with the projects DC is working on right now with the possibility of a Superman color.

Superman vs. Black adam… the fandom would go crazy if The Rock and Henry cavill collide on the big screen giving life to these tanks of the DC Extended Universe. The antihero played by Dwayne johnson He is one of the few villains who can take on the Man of Steel without the help of kryptonite. In addition, it does not have a code of conduct to repress it. This would be an all-out battle!

