Dreamers and legal residents will be able to vote in local elections in New York City

New York City, a historic magnet for immigration, is about to become one of the largest places in the United States to grant the right to vote in local elections to people without US citizenship.

Almost one in nine of the 7 million inhabitants of the city of voting age are people without citizenship but with legal residence documents. A bill about to pass would allow some 800,000 immigrants to vote in elections to elect the city’s mayor, councilors and other municipal officials.

Immigrants will still not be able to vote for the president of the country or congressmen for federal positions, nor in state elections to choose the governor, judges and legislators.

The law faces few obstacles. The measure has broad support within the City Council, which is expected to ratify the measure on Thursday. The mayor, Bill de Blasio, has expressed reservations about the wisdom and legality of the project, but said he would not veto it.

The law would give an electoral voice to the many New Yorkers who love the city and have made it their permanent home, but who cannot easily obtain citizenship or prefer to retain citizenship of their home countries for various reasons.

It would also cover the “dreamers”, young immigrants who came to the United States as children, such as Eva Santos, 32, whom her parents brought to the country at the age of 11 as an immigrant without a residence permit. Unlike her friends, when she turned 18 she was unable to vote or go to college.

“It was very hard for me to see how my other friends were able to make decisions about their future, and I couldn’t,” said Santos, who is now a community organizer.

More than a dozen communities in the United States already allow immigrants without citizenship to vote, including 11 towns in Maryland and two in Vermont.

Through a voter-ratified referendum in 2016, San Francisco began allowing non-citizens to vote in school board elections, something that also happened in New York City until those boards were abolished in 2002 and passed authority over schools to the mayor.

The initiative in New York City, controlled by Democrats, stands in contrast to restrictions being applied in some states, where Republicans have raised claims without evidence of widespread fraud by immigrants without citizenship in federal elections.

Voters in Alabama, Colorado and Florida last year ratified measures specifying that only US citizens could vote. They thus joined Arizona and North Dakota in adopting regulations that prevented attempts to pass regulations such as the one being considered in New York City.

“I think there are people in our society who go to sleep so afraid of immigrants that they try to make an argument to dismiss their right to elect their local leaders,” said New York City Councilor Ydanis Rodriguez, born in the Dominican Republic and not He was able to vote until he became a US citizen by naturalization.

“This is about whether we live in New York City, we contribute to New York City, and we pay taxes in New York City,” said Rodriguez, who is a Democrat.

De Blasio, however, has questioned whether the measure would stand up to a legal challenge. Federal law allows states and local governments to decide who can vote in their elections. But some, like the mayor, have raised concerns about whether lawmakers should act first to give the city the authority to extend the right to vote to people without citizenship.

“Look, obviously there is an argument: We want people to get involved, we want to hear the voice of the people,” De Blasio said recently on the television news program “Inside City Hall.”

“It still worries me. Citizenship has an extraordinary value. People work very hard to get it, ”he said. “In all good ways, we need people to want to get citizenship.”

City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli, a Staten Island Republican, said the measure would certainly end in court.

“It devalues ​​citizenship, and citizenship is the standard by which the state constitution grants or permits suffrage in New York State elections at all levels,” Borelli said.

The proposal would allow people who have been legal permanent residents of the city for at least 30 days and people authorized to work in the United States, including some so-called “dreamers,” to help elect the mayor, councilors, presidents of neighborhood, auditors and public defenders.

The law would order the Board of Elections to present an implementation plan by July, including voter registration rules and clauses that would create separate ballot boxes in municipal elections to prevent immigrants without citizenship from voting in federal and state elections. People without citizenship could not vote until 2023.

Giving immigrants without citizenship the right to vote would empower them to become a political force that cannot be ignored, said Anu Joshi, vice president for policy at the New York Immigration Coalition.

New York City, with more than 3 million foreign-born residents, would be a good foundation for a national movement to expand the voting rights of immigrants, said Ron Hayduk, now a professor of politics at St. Francisco but who spent years in New York immersed in the movement in favor of the right to vote for people without citizenship.

“New York, home to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, is proud to be the site of immigration,” he noted. “So there is this question of where is the place of immigrants in our city. Are they really New Yorkers, are they whole New Yorkers in the sense of opting for and deserving the power of the vote and shaping their political future?

The answer, he said, should be a “resounding yes.”