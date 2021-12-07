Dollar price today December 7, peso depreciates

Today Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21.2729 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Monday at 21.2206 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.05% or 1 cent, trading around 21.23 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate hitting a minimum of 21.1871 and a maximum of 21.2658 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21,2206 – Sale: $ 21,2206

: Buy $ 21,2206 – Sale: $ 21,2206 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.86 – Sale: $ 21.54

: Buy: $ 20.86 – Sale: $ 21.54 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.56 – Sale: $ 21.74

: Buy: $ 20.56 – Sale: $ 21.74 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.63 – Sale: $ 21.53

Buy: $ 20.63 – Sale: $ 21.53 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 22.20 IXE: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 20.89 – Sale: $ 21.89

Buy: $ 20.89 – Sale: $ 21.89 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.25 – Sale: $ 21.23

Buy: $ 20.25 – Sale: $ 21.23 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80 Santander: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.87

Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.87 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.73 – Sale: $ 21.76

Buy: $ 20.73 – Sale: $ 21.76 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.90

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 51,006.0 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Monday, peso starts the week with gains

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.91 pesos, for $ 28.12 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.