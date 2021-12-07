discover what is a “mysterious” cube-shaped structure found on the Moon

A “mysterious object” on the horizon was detected by China’s Yutu 2 rover while I was on my way through the Von Kármán crater on the opposite side of the Moon.

As detailed in the rover’s diary, published by Our Space, a science outreach channel affiliated with the China National Space Administration (CNSA), Yutu 2 caught a cube-shaped object on the horizon heading north approximately 80 meters away during November on its 36th lunar mission day.

Our Space referred to this object as a “mysterious cabin”, which beyond being an accurate description, is only the placeholder name.

Scientists have shown their interest in the object and it is expected that Yutu 2 spend the next 2-3 lunar days (between 2 to 3 Earth months) crossing the lunar regolith and avoiding craters to see the formation closer, so there will be updates on this eventually.

The most likely explanation so far is that this formation is the product of a large rock that was “excavated” by a meteorite impact.



In the red circle you can find a cube-shaped object detected by the Chinese rover.

A clarification that will have to wait

With this discovery it is hoped to obtain more information on satellite formation, since if there was an impact by a meteorite that led to the creation of this object, it means that possibly there are rocks on the surface from deeper parts of the Moon that can be analyzed.

However, the length of time that the rover will take to arrive is derived from the different pauses you need to take in order to scan efficiently the lunar surface, since when the Sun hits it it must be switched off to avoid overheating and during the lunar night it also needs to be switched off to conserve energy. Also since it does not move through difficult terrain, you have to do it slowly so as not to suffer any mishap throughout your mission in a place full of rubble and craters.



The Yutu-2 rover

This is not the first time that Yutu 2 has discovered strange formations on the Moon since its landing in January 2019, as it has already captured a rock with the appearance of “gel” that ended up being moon rock melted into glass, possibly generated by the impact of a meteorite.

The rover is currently on its 37th lunar day, and although it had been planned that the mission would last only three months, Yutu 2 and the Chang’e 4 spacecraft are nearing their third year of operation.