Dinenno’s wife asks to ‘hide a little’ the refereeing aid to Atlas

The wife from Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Sofia Bruno, published on social networks acoverwhelming message for Liga MX after the arbitration controversy in the match of the Lap of the Semifinals of the Apertura 2021 Come in Atlas and Pumas which was played yesterday Sunday.

Sofia used the image that Dinenno went up at the end of the game to show the serious injury to the nose after the blow that was inflicted on him by Anderson Santamaria and that after the VAR review, Jorge Anotnio Pérez Durán determined that there was nothing despite the fact that the play was inside the area.

Along with the photo, Sofia Bruno wrote the following message: “They break your nose with an elbow within the area and it is not criminal, there is no card, there is nothing but you throw a chilean with your back to the goal and you accidentally hit a colleague and they expel you … Disguise a little, it shows too much“.

Even the mother of the two children of the forward of the felines stressed on next play in which her husband was expelled when performing a Chilean and accidentally hit Jesús Angulo.

At the same time, the Argentine forward also raised a Tweet where he reported that suffered a broken nose and had to receive seven stitches; Similarly He reiterated the apologies to Angulo after the kick that it cost him the red card, ensuring that he did not leave the field of play until he was sure that he was in good condition.

Nose fracture, and 7 points. I’m fine, proud of this team, first of all apologize to the atlas player, as I did personally when making sure he was okay.

Thank you all for the messages of support, thanks to my colleagues they are unique pic.twitter.com/lf3wXk3d66 – Juan I. Dinenno (@Juandinenno) December 6, 2021

Pumas reveals Dinenno’s medical report

Likewise and to give follow-up to the strong knock that the striker suffered, Pumas made Dinenno’s condition public, revealing that he has fracture in the nose bones So what will be operated, so it will be approximately a month discharged.