December 7th; International Civil Aviation Day

The UN officially recognized in 1996 that the 7th of December would be the International Civil Aviation Day. But it had already been celebrated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Since 1992, the date commemorates the creation of ICAO in 1944, which is the body that regulates civil aviation standards.

Why is Civil Aviation Day celebrated?

The purpose of the International Civil Aviation Day is to create and strengthen global awareness of the importance of international civil aviation. And we can no longer conceive of the world without air transport. One of the objectives of this day is for countries to cooperate to create a truly global transit network at the service of all humanity.

Some curious facts about flights, airports and airplanes

Around commercial aviation, there are many curiosities worth knowing, here we talk about some of them:

The longest flight lasts more than 15 hours in a row

The longest non-stop flight in existence takes 15 hours and 25 minutes and travels 13,800 kilometers between Sydney (Australia) and Dallas (USA). Meanwhile, at the opposite extreme, the shortest flight lasts 27 seconds , which is how long it takes for a plane to travel the distance between Westray and Papa Westray in Scotland.

7 Movies about flights, planes and pilots

If you like cinema, we can recommend many films around the theme of aviation, busy flights, plane accidents where most of the passengers are miraculously saved, pilots who become heroes.

Flights are a theme of inspiration for the big screen

Definitely aviation is a subject of inspiration for filmmakers and proof of this are all these films and many more: