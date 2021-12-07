December 7th; International Civil Aviation Day
The UN officially recognized in 1996 that the 7th of December would be the International Civil Aviation Day. But it had already been celebrated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Since 1992, the date commemorates the creation of ICAO in 1944, which is the body that regulates civil aviation standards.
Why is Civil Aviation Day celebrated?
The purpose of the International Civil Aviation Day is to create and strengthen global awareness of the importance of international civil aviation. And we can no longer conceive of the world without air transport. One of the objectives of this day is for countries to cooperate to create a truly global transit network at the service of all humanity.
Some curious facts about flights, airports and airplanes
Around commercial aviation, there are many curiosities worth knowing, here we talk about some of them:
- The longest non-stop flight in existence takes 15 hours and 25 minutes and travels 13,800 kilometers between Sydney (Australia) and Dallas (USA). Meanwhile, at the opposite extreme, the shortest flight lasts 27 seconds, which is how long it takes for a plane to travel the distance between Westray and Papa Westray in Scotland.
- In October 2019, the record for the longest flight in the world, between New York to Sydney, in almost 20 hours, however it has not been a commercial flight to use, but an investigation on the well-being of the passengers.
- The highest airport that exists is at an altitude of 4,411 meters in Daocheng Yading (China). AND the lowest It is located in Amsterdam (Holland) at 3 meters below sea level.
- The largest aircraft in the world is the Antonov AN-225, has a wingspan of 88 meters and was used to transport the space shuttle ‘Buran‘. The smallest, the CriCri It has a wingspan of 4.9 meters.
7 Movies about flights, planes and pilots
If you like cinema, we can recommend many films around the theme of aviation, busy flights, plane accidents where most of the passengers are miraculously saved, pilots who become heroes.
Definitely aviation is a subject of inspiration for filmmakers and proof of this are all these films and many more:
- The flight (USA, 2012): Starring Denzel Washington, tells the fictional plane crash in which, due to a breakdown in the plane, a pilot reverses the plane to land in a field, thus saving all the passengers.
- Sully (USA, 2004):Directed by Clint eastwood and starring Tom Hanks who played Captain Chesley “Sully“Sullemberger, national hero after the” Hudson Miracle “, in which he saved the lives of more than 150 people when an Airbus A320 landed in the Hudson River.
- The Aviator (USA, 2004):In this film, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Howard Hughes, one of the pioneers of aviation. The film, by Martin Scorsese, won 5 Oscars.
- Up in the Air (USA, 2009):Comedy starring George Clooney, tells a story from the point of view of passengers who travel without stopping, whose life is to be continuously in the air.
- Flight of the Phoenix (USA, 2004):After a plane crash caused by a sandstorm, the only ten survivors are lost in the middle of the Gobi desert with no chance of being rescued.
- They live (USA, 1993):Based on the true story of a group of players from the Uruguay national rugby team, whose plane crashed in the middle of the Andes Mountains in October 1972 and who were forced to resort to cannibalism in order to survive.
- Land as you can! (USA, 1980):Hilarious comedy in which a veteran ex-fighter pilot traveling as a passenger is forced to take the controls of a commercial plane when the pilots feel unwell, causing a series of comical situations.