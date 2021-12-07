Dave Bautista to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s next film, Knock At The Cabin

Dave Bautista continues to advance his artistic career and is apparently doing better than ever. After having collaborated with renowned directors such as Denis Villeneuve and Rian Johnson, the actor from Duna – 75% are preparing to work under the command of another plus-size filmmaker, we are talking about M. Night Shyamalan, better known for films like The Sixth Sense – 85%, Fragmented – 75%, Signals – 74%, The end of time – 17% and Old – 55%.

Knock At The Cabin is the title of this new film that Shyamalan will write and direct, and will also be produced by Ashwin Rajan together to Marc bienstock and Steven Schneider, under the banner of Blinding Edge Pictures, an American film production company, founded in 1998 by the same Shyamalan. Negotiations so that Baptist be the protagonist of this film are already in process and, recently, Universal announced that said project is scheduled to premiere on February 3, 2023.

On July 23, the latest work by Shyamalan, Old, thriller inspired by the graphic novel, Sandcastle, from Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik peeters. The film stars Gael García Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey lee kershaw, Embeth Davidtz and Rufus Sewell.

In this project, the director had an extensive cast of actors, however, Shyamalan He has always preferred to have one or two great movie stars as protagonists of his films, an example of this would be Bruce Willis, Mark Wahlberg and James McAvoy, and given their history of great screenwriting, famous interpreters do not take long to line up to be part of one of the productions of Night. In this situation, Baptist He didn’t waste a second and decided to seize the opportunity to work with this Oscar-nominated director.

It seems that the acting career of Baptist continues to rise, as it continues to star in several renowned productions in the industry, such as Dune and The Army of the Dead – 78%. Also, he recently wrapped production on Knives Out 2 and is currently filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After Knock at the cabin, its appearance is counted on Dune 2 and in an action tape with Jason Momoa for the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studio.

No doubt Dave Bautista He has strived to make a place for himself in the world of cinema. The actor began his career as a professional wrestler in 1999 and signed with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in 2000. In the following decade he gained fame with the name of Batista, in 2006 he began his career in the acting, and some years later he participated in The Man With The Iron Fists – 49%, Riddick, The Lord of Darkness – 58%, 007 Specter – 65% and Blade Runner 2049 – 88%. Baptist is known for playing Drax in the MCU films Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

Baptist He has come a long way to get to this moment, we hope his efforts will continue to bear fruit and we will soon see him in many more productions. There is still a long wait until the premiere of the next mysterious movie by M. Night ShyamalanHowever, it will not take long to have Dave on screen again, well Knives Out 2 from Rian johnson will come next year.

