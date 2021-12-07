Dave Bautista could star in new M. Night Shyamalan movie

The year is ending, but that does not mean that we will stop having interesting news, especially in terms of cinema. As we already know, in these last days of 2021, films that are highly anticipated by the public and critics in general will be released, although there is also promising information and a lot about upcoming projects. Such is the case of M. Night Shyamalan, who apparently is already planning everything for his next film in the company of neither more nor less than Dave Bautista.

As you may recall, this year the filmmaker blew our minds by presenting his most recent production, Old – starring Gael García Bernal himself. However, we know that Shyamalan loves to plan very well each of the stories that he presents us on the big screen, that is why from now on he has just chosen the star of his next film and yes, chose the ex-wrestler from WWE to work on a plot that will surely keep us on the edge of the seat.

Dave Bautista and M. Night Shyamalan Could Work Together

In accordance with Deadline, Dave Bautista is in talks to star in new M. Night Shyamalan film, a secret project called Knock at the Cabin. According to the same source, the talks are somewhat advanced and it seems that it is a matter of time before this negotiation is closed to begin production. So you see, this dumbbell is quite interesting, especially since it is the first time that they will collaborate together.

Shyamalan has always liked having one or two big movie stars star in his movies – like Bruce Willis, Mark Wahlberg and James McAvoy – and given his history of having great screenplays, Hollywood figures want to collaborate with him. Apparently, Bautista did not hesitate to seize the opportunity to work with the Oscar-nominated director, after seeing it in Army of the dead by Zack Snyder and in the spectacular version of Dune scored by Denis Villeneuve.

So far there is not much information about Knock at the Cabin; what’s more, he doesn’t know anything about the main plot. However, Universal Pictures recently set a release date for this film, which is slated to hit theaters in much of the world next. February 3, 2023. So as you can see, it seems that it is a matter of time before the filming starts but while that happens, check Over here the talk we had with M. Night Shyamalan and Gael García Bernal for Old.