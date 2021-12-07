Daniel Radcliffe reveals his relationship with Robert Pattinson

Now that the 20 years since the premiere from the first Harry Potter movie; ‘Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone’, all information related to the saga becomes news of great interest. So much so that Daniel Radcliffe, actor who played the most famous magician of the last two decades, in a interview he gave to ‘The Johnathan Ross Show’, explained how was his relationship with Robert Pattinson, the interpreter of Cedrid Digory in the fifth installment of the saga, ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’, released in 2005.

Radcliffe acknowledged that he has a “strange relationship”, who haven’t spoken in a long time, but stressed that he only has good things to say about the time they spent together on the set of the movie. The actor was unaware of the existence of another literary phenomenon that occurred just as the filming of the last film in the saga was ending. It was about the ‘Twilight’ franchise and it starred Pattinson.

“I was literally in New York first, about to shoot ‘Equu’s and I was on Westside Avenue and I turned around and saw that billboard and I was like,’ What, I know that guy! ‘ I had not heard of the ‘Twilight’ novels then. I was not aware of that phenomenon. And yes, it is strange. We have a very peculiar relationship now, in which basically, we communicate only through journalists, “he said.

“We have not seen each other in years. Everyone assumes that we are good friends, but I met him, he was a charming guy when I worked with him,” concluded the actor who was upset that today they continue to ask him about their relationship with Pattinson.

What has become of Robert Pattinson?



After the phenomenon of the ‘Twilight’ saga, Pattinson He starred in more films in which he stood out ‘Remember me’, ‘Water for elephants’, Cosmopolis’ or the last film of the laureate Christopher Nolan,’ Tenet ‘. Now under Matt Reeves, is about to release the new film adaptation of Batman, in which he will play Bruce Wayne.







This will be the 20th anniversary



HBO Max wanted to take advantage of the 20th anniversary to bring together the protagonists of the saga in a special that will be broadcast on January 1: ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts‘. Thus, Radcliffe will be reunited with his co-stars Rupert Grint, Emma Watson plus a long list of companions: Tom felton (Draco Malfoy), to Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), to Ralph fiennes (Voldemort), Bonnie wright (Ginny), Matthew lewis (Neville), Evanna lynch (Moon), Gary oldman (Sirius Black), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasly), Mark williams (Arthur Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), the director of the first two films Chris columbus and “many more” guests.





