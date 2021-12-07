Cruz Azul is looking for Robert Morales | Stove Soccer Liga MX 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

The directive of Blue Cross polls the players who could meet the economic and sporting needs to become club reinforcements, and among the candidates to be signings for the Clausura 2022 a Paraguayan scorer appears named Robert Morales.

Who is Robert Morales?

Half time could know that the Machine showed interest by the nickname Panther Morales, who is listed as a revelation in Paraguayan soccer with Cerro Porteño, whom he helped to become champion of the Clausura 2021. With 22 years had a productive season finale scoring five goals in the last eight meetings.

Player with a right profile and 1.79 meters tall, Robert Osmar Morales Benitez He was elevated from the U-23 category to the Cerro Porteño first team at the end of 2020. During the current calendar year he has 14 entries between the Apertura, Clausura and Copa Libertadores tournaments.

Yes OK Cruz Azul has not submitted a formal proposal, the player’s environment awaits a response from the board, whose search for a striker obeys the situation that is lived with Jonathan Rodriguez, who still has a one-year contract, but has not agreed to the talks about his renewal after the request for a salary increase.

Cruz Azul started preseason

This Tuesday, the Cement Machine returned to activity in La Noria after a couple of weeks of vacation after the elimination in the Repechage against Rayados, which left the Liga MX title vacant. The only absence of the day was Santiago Giménez, who is with the Mexican National Team that will play a friendly against Chile this Wednesday in the United States.