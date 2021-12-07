Critics Choice Awards 2022: the series nominated as best of the year

The television edition of the Critics Choice Awards He has already revealed his list of nominees who will be competing for the awards that will take place in January 2022.

As expected, the return of Succession meant that the Roy family and all their problems became the most nominated of this edition, taking a total of 8 nominations, including best drama series, best actor and best actress and supporting actor for actors such as Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, who play Roman and Shiv Roy.

Hbo beat Netflix with 20 nominations (Netflix has 18), and received many mentions thanks to Mare of Easttown, while EvilParamount + tied the Kate Winslet series with 5 nominations, placing it in the top of the titles with the most mentions at the awards. In addition, according to Variety reports, HBO Max took another 9 nominations, but these appear separate from those of HBO.

With this edition, Squid Game, from Netflix, it became the first non-English series to earn a nomination in the drama series category in Critics Choice history, as well as being recognized in the foreign series category.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu / Star +), This Is Us (NBC / Paramount +) and WandaVision (Disney +) mentions were also taken.

The Critics Choice Awards Nominated Series and Where to Watch Them:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Evil” (Paramount +)

This horror series with Katja Herbers and Mike Colter has received great reviews. The story follows a clinical psychologist who teams up with a priest and a contractor as they investigate alleged miracles, demon possession, and other supernatural occurrences to see if there is a scientific explanation behind them.

“For All Mankind” (Apple TV +)

Joel kinnaman stars in this sci-fi series, which features an alternate story in which Russia put a man on the moon before America, causing the special race to span years.

“The Good Fight” (Paramount +)

This series is a spin off of The Good Wife and follow the character of Diane Lockhart

Christine Baranski), who must start working at a new law firm after losing all her savings.

“Pose” (FX / Netflix)

Created by Ryan Murphy, Pose takes us to New York in the late 80s and early 90s, to explore dance culture and the gay and trans community, who faced the crisis of AIDS, capitalism and discrimination of the time.

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

The Korean series became the most watched on Netflix throughout its history. The story follows a group of people who agree to be part of a mysterious game, where a single winner can win a millionaire fortune that will change their lives.

“Succession” (HBO)

The HBO series returned with a third season, which is the best of all. The series follows the Roy family, who are in the middle of a battle for power between the father and his children, they all want control of the family company and that leads them to betray, deceive and destroy the rest of their “competition”.

“This Is Us” (NBC / Star +)

The series with Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia tells the story of a single family through the years, showing the present and the past with a series of flashbacks where we can see the events that marked them and that have made them the people they are today.

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

This is another one of the new series for 2021. The series follows a high school girls soccer team, who become the survivors of a plane crash deep in Ontario.

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“The Great” (Hulu / Star +)

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult star in this historical series, where we can see the arrival of Catherine the Great to power, first starting as the emperor’s wife and, eventually, planning a coup to steal the crown and save her country.

Hacks (HBO Max)

This series was one of the nominated for the Emmy 2021. Starring Jean Smart, who we also saw in Mare of Easttown, Hacks follows veteran Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance, who decides to become a mentor to a 25-year-old social outcast with a very particular outlook on life and what she believes the world owes her just for existing.

“Insecure” (HBO)

Created by Issa Rae, This series tells the stories of various African American women living in today’s world, dealing with relationship problems, demanding jobs, and all kinds of obstacles that complicate their lives.

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu / Star +)

The series of Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin follows three neighbors of the same building, who come together through their love for the true crime and they must work together to discover what lies behind a murder mystery that the police can’t solve.

“The Other Two” (HBO Max)

This comedy is a critique of influencer culture and social media fame. The story follows two grown brothers who must deal with their little brother’s sudden enormous fame, and with the reality that their lives are not what they thought they would be.

“Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu / Star +)

Taika waititi is one of the creators of this series. The comedy follows four Native American teenagers who live on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma, where they must find their own path in life.

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV +)

The J seriesason Sudeikis has already won several awards. This is the story of an American football coach who believes that he received the opportunity of his dreams when he was hired by a team in England, the problem is that it is for the wrong sport and he also has to learn to lead his team to victory .

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX / Star +)

This series is based on the movie of the same name and follows a group of vampires in the modern world. The trio have lived together for over 100 years and are now in Staten Island, where they must deal with all the troubles and hassles in today’s world.

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Dopesick” (Hulu / Star +)

Starring Michael keaton, this series tells a true story about the pharmaceutical company behind the opium crisis in America, and the people who were part of its history and tried to stand up to a giant company to do justice.

“Dr. Death ”(Peacock)

Inspired by a real case (and the podcast of the same name). Dr. Death, with Joshua Jackson, tells the story of a man who posed as a doctor and performed a host of operations that left his patients permanently damaged or even dead, before the world discovered his deception and prevented him from causing further damage.

“It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)

Olly alexander is one of the protagonists of this story. The series chronicles the lives of four friends, who during a decade in which everything changed in the United States, including the AIDS crisis.

“Maid” (Netflix)

Starring Margaret Qualley, This series is based on a true story. Maid follows Alex, a young mother who, after escaping from her abusive relationship, must work cleaning houses in order to provide for her daughter and survive unaided, grappling with a system designed to keep her in poverty.

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Here, Kate winslet stars in this crime drama, as a small community police officer who must investigate the murder case of a local teenage girl, which leads everyone to remember the disappearance of another teenage girl a year ago and begins to uncover a series of secrets dangerous.

“Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

This horror series was created by Mike flanagan. The story takes place on a small island with a religious community, which begins to experience a series of “miracles” after the arrival of a new priest, who claims to have the key to save them all.

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Inspired by the true stories of dozens of slaves who tried to escape and reach freedom. The series follows Cora, a slave who travels by subway train, where she receives help to escape her plantation and reach one of the few safe places in America.

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany they are the protagonists of one of the best series of the MCU. The story begins shortly after all those missing with The Blip return and we see Wanda Maximoff living in a mysterious reality where Vision is alive and the two are a “normal” marriage from the suburbs.

BEST FOREIGN SERIES

“Acapulco” (Apple TV +)

This series, with Eugenio Derbez, follows a young Mexican whose dream comes true when he gets the job of his life at the most popular resort in Acapulco. But he soon realizes that the job is much more complicated than he ever imagined.

“Call My Agent!” (Netflix)

This series will remind you of The Office (sort of), as it shows the lives and jobs of a number of people who work in a talent agency in France, who must find a way to keep the business afloat after a crisis.

“Lupine” (Netflix)

Based on the famous French mystery novels, this series, with Omar Sy, follows Assane Diop, a man who grew up reading Lupin’s novels and who decides to become a thief in order to survive, and to get justice for a tragedy that marked his childhood.

“La casa de papal” (Netflix)

The Spanish series is also one of the best of Netflix and it has already come to an end. The story follows a group of thieves with a perfect plan, with which they manage to carry out one of the greatest heists in the history of their country, and become heroes in the process.

“Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

The series, which has 3 seasons, traces the history of the most powerful cartels in Mexico, showing the figures who controlled them and who marked the country with their violence. In addition, the series reveals some key events that happened at the same time and the people who tried to stop the criminals.

