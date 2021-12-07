Criticism of “Boy Erased”, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe force Lucas Hedges to a reconversion therapy for his gay tendency

The second film by director and actor Joel Edgerton (The Gift, 2015) is a family drama that combines homosexuality, therapy and religion. The story is based on the autobiographical book by Garrard Conlay, a young man forced by his parents to undergo therapeutic programs to reconvert his homosexual tendency.

Conversion therapy predominantly affects the United States, where it is currently legal to apply it to minors in 36 of the 50 states, and since 1982 some 700,000 young people have been affected by it. These sections consist of a varied number of exercises that range from postural correction to appear more rugged and masculine to the search for behaviors labeled as aberrant within the family and ranging from gambling to alcoholism or the consumption of pornography. According to pastor Victor Sykes (played in the film by Edgerton himself), one is not born gay, but homosexuality is a learned behavior that can be unlearned, and he uses a soccer player as an example, who can simply stop being gay if you stop playing soccer.

The story recounts a series of episodes in the adolescence of Jared Eamons (Lucas Hedges), in a conservative Arkansas, that are interspersed with his internment in “Love In Action”, a conversion program that he attends after his father forces him to choose between changing your trend or leaving the house. The eighteen-year-old is the son of a Baptist preacher and a housewife whose job it is to support and obey her husband. The couple is played by Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman. Edgerton places his camera, the point of view, very close to the character of Jared, but without straying too far or hiding the perspective of the parents, and especially that of the mother, avoiding showing them as villains in history. The familiar description is as subtle as it is precise.

Boy erased, which exposes an extreme but real case, which also addressed the documentary Kidnapped for christ (2014), about an institute in the Dominican Republic that had the same sexual reorientation practices, does not appeal to great blows of effect or Manichaeism, and that decision allows Lucas Hedges to show the weakness and transformation of a character full of nuances. The most interesting thing is the story and Edgerton dispenses with all kinds of excesses and gadgets that run it off its axis.