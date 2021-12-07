[Crítica] “Pig”: Nicolas Cage, a pig’s best friend – Reviews

Nicolas Cage is a great actor —He has both an Oscar award to prove it, as well as several memorable roles in movies of all kinds. But he is also a great actor who participates in terrible movies very often, several of them with very low budgets. Initially, he believed that this was due to his financial problems – a consequence of having bought castles and even dinosaur bones later found to be stolen – but it seems that wasn’t the whole story. It turns out that good old Nic Cage is just making the movies he wants — taking the roles he wants. he likes them, without thinking too much, ironically, in their prospects economic.

Which often results in poor quality end products… but not always. This is the case of his most recent role as Rob in “Pig”(2021), by Michael Sarnoski. What we have here is a movie that, in theory at least, sounds like a sort of “John Wick” but with a pig replacing a beagle, and with Nic Cage replacing Keanu Reeves. Happily that is not the case. “Pig” is not an action movie or a thriller of revenge; is a contemplative drama, which emphasizes a very particular but unexpectedly emotional central relationship, and which has a lot to say about regret, past mistakes, and even cowardice. I mean, it’s not your typical Cage movie.

Rob (Cage) is a truffle hunter who lives alone in a cabin in the middle of an Oregon forest — alone, but with company. His best friend is a pig who helps him find these truffles, which he sells to his only customer, the young but ambitious Amir (Alex wolff). However, one night a group of criminals arrive and kidnap the animal, leaving Rob wounded and with only one thing on his mind: to get his friend back. Allying himself with Amir, he decides to return to Portland to find the pig, which in turn allows him to face his past, accepting some of the mistakes he made along the way.

Famous for giving explosive performances, “Pig” shows us a Cage much more content and subtle. Rob is a character of few words, who seems to have abandoned everything related to his past after a personal tragedy, and who now dedicates himself to living day to day, without interacting with many people. Cage interprets it, then, as a lost soul, someone who doesn’t think too much about his appearance or actions, and who seems to be using the pig’s disappearance to process his personal tragedies. It’s an obsession, and considering that Cage could very well have interpreted him as someone “larger than life”, it is to be appreciated that he has chosen the less obvious path. His work here is magnetic, and his chemistry with Alex Wolff is palpable.

And speaking of Wolff – the young actor plays Amir, Rob’s counterpart, as someone who does think material and appearances (look at his sports car!), And has an intimidating father breathing down his neck, in the same business as him, but working apart. The combination of Wolff and Cage is unexpected, but it works for the purposes of the “Pig” narrative, handing us over to a couple who ended up working together. by need, but you might end up learning something important by the end. There are more characters in “Pig,” yes, but it’s Cage and Wolff who really stand out and matter.

On the other hand, the movie itself unfolds calmly, developing a unique atmosphere in the forest where Rob lives, to later contrast it with the coldness of the big city. “Pig” is not without strange and unpredictable moments – an organization of illegal fighters working in restaurants (!), a run-in with an old Rob employee — but unlike Cage’s other films, they feel like part of the proposition, like part of the world that Sarnoski is developing. And although Cage’s Rob is part of this world — or once was — the main issue is that he moved away, and now he’s like a fish out of water. A lots of they know of him, and they know who it was, but few they really know him.

“Pig” is not a conventional movie, like much of Nic Cage’s filmography. But in this case, said “rarity” is one of its strengths, and not a defect. After all, what we have here is a deconstruction and study of the mourning and repentance, with a Cage who finally seems to have remembered how to convey those emotions through subtle facial gestures and very specific actions, without resorting to yelling or jumping or tantrums. The movie may be called “Pig”, but the plot ends by dealing with much more than a simple kidnapped pig. And that is precisely why it can be considered as THE good film by Nicolas Cage of this year… unless, of course, that “Prisoners of the Ghostland”By Sion Sono, I was able to prove otherwise.