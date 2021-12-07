Credit “Renova” Fovissste lends you up to $ 150 thousand for your house

If you want to make improvements to your homeWhether or not you own it, and you are a State worker, whether basic or trustworthy, from 2022 you will have one more option to achieve it, it is the line of credit “Renova” from Fovissste.

The amount they can lend you ranges from 10,000 pesos to a maximum equivalent to 90% of the balance of the worker’s housing subaccount, up to 150,000 pesos, which are due pay off in 1, 2 or 3 years.

How “Renova” works at Fovissste

According to a statement released by Fovissste, this loan is granted through commercial banks and will be guaranteed by the Balance of the worker’s Housing Sub-Account, in the same way, Fovissste will apply ordinary collection via payroll.

Some characteristics of the credit are:

It is in pesos with a fixed interest rate

It has a preferential total annual cost (CAT)

It is charged via payroll with a discount no greater than 30% of the basic salary

The worker may have up to 30% of the amount for the payment of labor

The workers will be able to use the loan money to do painting work, waterproofing, change the kitchen or bathroom furniture, as well as make minor improvements without structural damage to the home.

Similarly, according to the Fovissste, the beneficiary may buy equipment that he or someone in his family with a disability needs to make the home safer or to be able to move more easily.

One of the advantages is that “Renova” is not a mortgage loan, so the worker will not lose any of his rights. In case you have any questions, you can call the telephone number 800 368 4783, or visit the official social networks of Fovissste.

