Coronavirus today in Spain, last hour of COVID-19: “The next pandemic will be worse, more contagious or more lethal”

ANDThe world continues to look out for high rates of coronavirus that are being given. All continents already have cases of the micron variant. East Tuesday, December 7, leaves reflections like that of Sarah Gilbert, one of the creators of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, which throws one of the worst predictions about what will come after Covid-19.

“The truth is, the next one (pandemic) will be worse, it can be more contagious or more lethal, or both “, noted in the conference call Richard Dimbleby, although he previously detailed: “This will not be the last time that a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods”.

The European Union rules out the ‘community’ obligation of the vaccine

To everything is added that the European Commission wanted to point out that does not work on any proposal to coordinate measures and promote a mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus in the European Union because it is a matter of exclusive prerogative of the member states

12:15 WHO argues that mandatory vaccination should be “the last resort” of countries

The director of the European Office of the World Health Organization (WHO), Hans Kluge, insisted on Tuesday that mandatory vaccination against covid has to be the “last resort” of governments. “We have to do everything possible at the cultural and political level to increase vaccination in all countries,” Kluge explained, adding that, before making immunization mandatory, countries have to convince their population that get punctured. “Compulsory vaccination is the last resort and should only be applied when all other options to improve the vaccination rate have been exhausted. The effects that compulsory vaccination can have on public trust must be considered. What is acceptable in a society , it may not be in another “.

11:55 There are already about 70 toilets infected with covid-19 after attending a Christmas meal

So far, a meeting of more than 170 health professionals has resulted in 68 health workers infected by coronavirus. The outbreak, which occurred in the Regional Hospital of Malaga, originates from the workers of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). All those attending the Christmas meal were vaccinated and had undergone an antigen test with negative results. Read the full news.

11:20 Catalonia: four deaths and 1,620 more positives

Catalonia has registered 1,059,363 accumulated confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic – 975,638 with a PCR test or antigen test – up to this Tuesday, 1,620 more than in Monday’s count, reports the Department of Health of the Generalitat through its website. In the last 24 hours, four deaths have been registered and the total number of deaths is 24,162: there are 15,434 in hospital or health center, 4,657 in residence, 1,262 at home and 2,809 that are not classifiable due to lack of information. Regarding the patients currently admitted, the figure stands at 795, 47 more than at the last count.

10:25 Back with the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old: the Pfizer vaccine for this age group

While waiting for the final resolution on how to administer the vaccine among children aged 5 to 11 years, Pfizer assures that they have been tested with the expected results applying 1/3 of the dose of an adult with its vaccine and in the that there are very few side effects. Above all, it is now affecting the little ones since the virus is making a dent in this band in which the contagion rate is high and in which it is known that 50% of infected children are asymptomatic.

09:45 Hugh Jackman goes online that has been vaccinated to raise awareness

Actor Hugh Jackman has shared it on his social media profiles and thanked Nurse Narmin, who has been in charge of supplying him with the dose of the drug against the coronavirus.

09:15 Today, meeting of the Health Commission with the vaccination strategy for 5-11 years

This Tuesday, December 7, 2021, is marked by the meeting of the Public Health Commission of Health that will define the vaccination strategy for minors between 5 and 11 years old. Spain will receive the first shipment of 1.3 million childhood vaccines on December 13. The rest arrive in January. In Spain there are 3.2 million children of that age.

08:50 New York imposes mandatory COVID-19 vaccination on private sector employees

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that all private sector employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as of December 27. According to the mayor, the measure is a “pre-emptive strike” to stop the “further growth” of COVID-19 cases as the cold sets in, people gather for the Christmas holidays and there is more information on the micron variant of SARS -CoV-2.

08:20 Social distance and mask: The keys to large gatherings

The mere humans that are taking place in many city centers and specific places has caused uncertainty. The sixth wave is more up to date than ever. Rallies encouraged by lights and purchases that scare epidemiologists. Crowds … Crowds demanding more caution in the face of the upcoming dates, with the danger of continuing to increase hospitalizations and ICU beds. However, until they get worse, politicians prefer to keep the economy calm.

07:30 Greenland is also protected

The Greenland authorities require since Monday the certificate of vaccination against covid-19 or a diagnostic test with a negative result no more than 48 hours old to enter places such as coffee shops, cinemas, restaurants, hotels or cultural facilities. The measure, which will be in force in principle until March 6, 2022, excludes children under the age of 12, while those Greenlanders who have recovered from covid-19 will have to follow the same rules imposed on those who count with the complete vaccination schedule.

07:00 Spain: the sixth wave continues to expand despite the fact that 90% of the target population is vaccinated

The sixth wave of the coronavirus continues to expand in Spain with infections and hospital pressure growing in a generalized way, despite the fact that “almost 90%” of the target population is already vaccinated. Worrying is the situation in Catalonia, where in the last 24 hours a total of 2,444 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded. Meanwhile, in the US they point out that the first signs of severity on the micron variant are encouraging

06:25 Several anti-vaccine leaders die from coronavirus

From the first moments of the pandemic, it was already clear that the coronavirus has its own plans, and it is indifferent to the opinion of people, its potential victims, about its existence, non-existence, scope, and ways of dealing with it. Experience has shown us that the vast majority of the population has understood this, and has adopted the most rational and safest forms of prevention: vaccination and social distancing measures, masks, etc. Despite this, there are still people who, each for their own reasons, reject these measures. The evidence indicates that these people continue to put themselves at the same risk as in the early days of the pandemic. Read the full news.

05:45 The WHO wants to diversify the production of vaccines against the coronavirus

The director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, intends that the production of vaccines be diversified regionally, both for the current coronavirus pandemic and for future events. Ghebreyesus made this statement during a forum organized by the African Union (AU) to promote continental pharmaceutical production. “As long as vaccine inequality persists, the virus will spread in ways that no one can prevent or predict,” he said.

05:00 How many doses are necessary?

04:00 Doctor Carballo dictates a new sentence: this wave “could have been avoided”

The television doctor Csar Carballo has once again handed down a sentence on the state of the pandemic through his usual window, the program ‘La Sexta Noche’. With a certain contradiction, yes, because although it has ruled that the current situation of re-outbreak of the virus “could have been avoided.” Read the full news

03: 00Who will receive an additional or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine?

02:00 Forceful measures: Germany and Austria

There are protests over the restrictions that prevent access to non-essential shops in Germany for those who have not been vaccinated and meetings with non-partners. In addition, vaccination will be mandatory presumably from February. Also in Austria due to the confinement since last day 21 and the announcement that vaccination will cease to be voluntary. In addition, the Netherlands increases restrictions and imposes the closure of bars, restaurants and most shops at five in the afternoon.

01:00 Are you traveling to Spain during these holidays? Required documentation

The Ministry of Health informs that through the Spain Travel Health portal, you can access the health control form necessary for your arrival.