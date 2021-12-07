Controversy around the 2022 Grammy Awards: Drake withdraws his nominations | Music

Drake has been critical of Grammy awards in recent years including his unconditional support for The Weeknd in the controversy of the 2021 edition. And the Canadian rapper has just signed a new chapter in the controversy surrounding these awards that they had just met their 2022 nominees.

The artist’s name appeared on the lists of candidates for the gramophone in two rap categories. And we say it appeared because, as confirmed by a representative of the artist to Variety, the musician has decided to withdraw his nominations officially and will no longer fight for the awards.

What the magazine has not been able to explain, since the source has not confirmed it, is the reason why Drake has made this decision. And even more so considering that to be eligible for the Grammy nominations, it must be the artist’s own environment (record label, management, etc.) that presents him as a candidate for nomination.

Certified Lover Boy aspired to become Best Rap Album of the Year as well as Best Rap Performance of the year thanks to Way 2 Sexy, the collaboration that has brought him together with Future and Young Thug.

As I said, Drake has been outraged in recent years with the organization and his words leave no room for doubt: “I think we should stop being impressed every year by the disconnect between influential music and these awards and simply accept that what some Once it was the highest form of recognition, it may no longer matter to the artists who exist now and those who come later. It is like a relative that you keep waiting to fix, but that you simply cannot change their habits “he confessed on his Instagram.

Less than a week ago Miley Cyrus also took advantage of her non-nomination for the 2022 Grammy with an ironic message. The interpreter posted a comment next to a link on the Best Life website in which they reviewed 30 music legends that never won a Grammy award. The comment of the vocalist and composer was not without its joke: “In good company.” A list that includes historical figures such as Queen, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Tupac Shakur, Patti Smith, Diana Ross and Bob Marley but also contemporaries of Miley such as Katy Perry or Nicki Minaj.

This year, the artist with the most nominations for the awards has been Jon batiste. The 35-year-old artist has garnered eleven nominations for his latest work We Are. They follow him Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER The three athletes have eight nominations this 2022 .. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo They are also among the top nominees of this edition. Both artists have seven nominations thanks to their albums Happier than ever and SOUR.