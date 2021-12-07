Colon cancer: 5 symptoms to identify it

Colon cancer is a type of Cancer It begins through a polyp in the large intestine and affects mainly older adults. This tumor is characterized by not presenting symptoms in its first months and once the disease has spread, health problems begin. That is why today we will talk to you about 5 symptom to identify this disease and start treatment as soon as possible.

This type of Cancer It occurs on the intestinal or rectal surface under the name of a polyp and when it begins to grow it invades the wall of the intestine or rectum, depending on the region where it is located. The disease begins when healthy cells in the colon develop changes in their DNA and, according to various experts, its causes are usually genetic.

Specialists on the subject maintain that: “Healthy cells grow and divide in an orderly manner to maintain the normal functioning of the body. But when a cell’s DNA becomes damaged and cancerous, the cells continue to divide, even when no new cells are needed. As cells accumulate, they form a tumor. ” That is why it is key to pay attention to different symptom to prevent the colon cancer spread.

As mentioned above, genetics influence the presence of colon cancer. To this we can add other reasons such as chronic inflammatory bowel conditions of the colon such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease; diet low in fiber and high in fat, especially consuming red and processed meats; and sedentary lifestyle without doing any kind of physical activity. Finally there are two diseases that can increase the chances of having this Cancer: obesity and diabetes.

Photo: Pixabay

Between the symptom most frequent of colon cancer We found the following 5: change in bowel habits related to diarrhea or constipation; changes in the consistency of stool and rectal bleeding; abdominal discomfort translated into cramps, gas or pain) and weakness and fatigue.