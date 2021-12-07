Coldplay in Peru | Camila Cabello: who is she, profile, age, songs and how the singer who will open for Coldplay became famous | Shows

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao, better known as Camila Cabello, is a singer and actress with American nationality who was born in Havana, Cuba, on March 24, 1997. She became famous as a member of the pop group Fifth Harmony, formed in the reality show The X Factor USA in 2012.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker