Coldplay in Peru | Camila Cabello: who is she, profile, age, songs and how the singer who will open for Coldplay became famous | Shows

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao, better known as Camila Cabello, is a singer and actress with American nationality who was born in Havana, Cuba, on March 24, 1997. She became famous as a member of the pop group Fifth Harmony, formed in the reality show The X Factor USA in 2012.

Following the group’s success on the show, they signed a joint record deal with Syco Music and Epic Records. At the same time that he was part of Fifth Harmony, Cabello began his solo career with the collaborations “I know what you did last summer” together with Shawn mendes, with whom he later maintained a relationship, and “Bad things” with Machine Gun Kelly.

“Havana”: Camila Cabello’s First Big Hit

On August 3, 2017, Camila Cabello released her song “Havana,” alongside American rapper Young Thug. That same date, she released her single “OMG”, both songs included on her debut album Camila (2018).

Due to its almost immediate success, “Havana” was chosen as the most important song on the album, leaving aside “Crying in the club”. In November of the same year, the artist shared a Spanish version with Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee.

The music video for the song was directed by Dave Meyers and was recognized as Video of the Year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Camila Cabello stars in a new “feminist” version of Cinderella

The pop star made her film debut as the new Cinderella in the film that premiered on September 3 this year on Amazon. In the new movie Cinderella, the protagonist is a “feminist.” “With inclusion, diversity and independence. So I am very proud of the movie, ”she said at a press conference for Zoom.

Before the premiere, the artist was encouraged to advance part of the script for the film. “She is a feminist without that word having existed at that time. She is so aware of her inner voice, of that voice that tells you ‘that’s not fair, this doesn’t feel right, this shouldn’t be like this’. She is changing what is happening in society, she has talent, a vision and dreams. And at that time, women could aspire to the most was to be wives. She is saying that it does not make sense, because she has talent and ideas, and she does not expect any prince or anyone to save her. “

Camila Cabello opened the Latin Billboard and dedicated a message to Cubans: “My people ask for freedom”

Camila Cabello was in charge of opening the Latin Billboard 2021 ceremony, a ceremony in which the best of Latin music is recognized. The singer kicked off the awards show and performed her latest hit “Don’t go yet.” In addition, he shared a powerful message that he dedicated to his homeland, Cuba.

“For my people who suffer but are no longer silent. For my beautiful people and my Cuban land. My people ask for freedom. No more doctrines. That we no longer shout homeland or death, but rather, that we shout homeland and life, “said the singer to all the participants.

Camila Cabello is the first Hispanic woman to win a diamond disc

The Cuban has become the first Spanish-speaking singer born outside the United States to receive the Diamond Disc from the Recording Industry Association of the United States (RIAA), recognition given to those songs or albums that have managed to sell ten million copies.

The song that earned her this title was “Havana”, a production with which she achieved great success in her solo career after being released in 2018. The diamond disc was delivered as part of the celebration of the month of Hispanic heritage in the United States.

Camila Cabello boasted her achievement with her fans through her Instagram account. Photo: Composition LR / Camila Cabello / Instagram

“I am honored that the single has won a diamond record and I hope this will pave the way for many more Latino artists!” Cabello wrote in a post shared on her official Instagram account.

Coldplay confirms Camila Cabello as opening act for their concert in Peru

The British band confirmed that our country will be part of their Music of the Spheres world tour. The concert will take place in September 2022. Another detail that increased the euphoria of pop lovers was the announcement of Camila Cabello as the opening act for the event.

“Get ready! Coldplay returns to Peru as part of its Music of the Spheres world tour to perform on September 20, 2022 at the National Stadium with Camila Cabello. Ticket sales at Teleticket modules and at teleticket.com.pe, exclusive pre-sale for Interbank clients: December 13 and 14, and general sale: December 15. Soon more information on ticket prices, ”said the event producer Artes Perú.