Cod Warzone: The Last Hours of Verdansk Event; date, time and details

Cod Warzone is about to offer us a historic moment: Verdansk, the map we have been playing on since its premiere, will be withdrawn in favor of a completely new one located in the Pacific. Of course, such a change couldn’t happen without a special event. On this occasion, it is called The Last Hours of Verdansk and will be Today, Monday, December 6. Without going any further, if you enjoy a game right now you will be able to see a screen as a warning that has served as a countdown for the last few days. We tell you when and what time is the final event.

The Last Hours of Verndansk event in Call of Duty: Warzone, when and what time is it in Spain, Latin America and the United States?

The event will havetoday, monday, december 6 and will be active until tomorrow. We remind you that as of its start, the only map available will be Rebirth Island. Here we offer you the complete schedule for everyone. If you want to check the playable changes that the new map will bring, you can do so through this link.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington DC): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00

Nicaragua: at 11:00 am

Panama: at 12:00

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.

Call of Duty: Warzone is found available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One completely free. In addition, we remind you that as of December 8, progress will be linked to Call of Duty: Vanguard and everything you do in one will raise the level of weapons and profile in the other.

Source | Call of Duty: Warzone