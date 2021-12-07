Club León receives terrible news after eliminating Tigres UANL in the semifinal of the Liguilla

Club León surprised the fans by receiving news that would harm the players ahead of the Liguilla final due to the incidents that occurred in the elimination of Tigres UANL.

The confrontation between the players of Club León and Tigres in the semifinal of the Liguilla continues to generate consequences for both teams after the directors of the emerald entity received terrible news due to the incidents about the end of the elimination of the felines.

The team coached by Miguel Herrera came into conflict with Ariel Holan’s team after Ángel Mena’s second goal was consummated due to alleged mockery by the soccer players of The Fiera.

Between milestones, blows and reproaches, the Liga MX Board of Directors ended up raising a report that endangers the participation of some players in the face of the next and last commitment of the tournament.

According to the supporter media of León “Dale Fiera”, the report of the Mexican Football Federation will indicate two or three players of the emerald squad who will suffer a series of punishments.

In this way, Ariel Holan’s main concern will go through the date on which this sanction will be applied in the hope that it will be carried out for the next season and not for the final against Atlas FC.