Club América’s plan with Renato Ibarra now with his medical discharge

The directive of the America club, headed by the sports president, Santiago Banos, continues with the planning of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, so it is defining the ups and downs, being Renato Ibarra possibly one of them, after not being to the liking of the coaching staff, represented by the Argentine Santiago Solari.

According to information from Víctor Díaz, the Ecuadorian soccer player is working alongside his teammates after receiving medical discharge; However, the plan of the Azulcrema dome does not change, so they will try to accommodate him in a team of the highest Aztec or foreign football circuit.

The same source revealed that if they do not receive any offer for the services of the 30-year-old attacker, they will analyze his permanence with a view to Closing 2022, however, it will be his last option, so he has nothing insured, since he He himself closed the doors of the club by ignoring the recommendations of the medical body in his last injury.

The Eagles had given him a second chance

It should be remembered that after not renewing your loan with the Atlas, Renato Ibarra had to report to Club América, where he was given a second chance after the legal problems he faced with his wife, so Santiago Solari he took it into account; However, on his return, which was before the Xolos from Tijuana, came out with a muscle discomfort, so he missed all the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021.

Now the objective of the Ecuadorian will be to fill the eye of the ‘Indiecito’ during the preseason, although his situation looks complicated, so the best thing is that he finds a new adventure, either in Mexican soccer or abroad, being the Major League Soccer (MLS) the most likely in terms of your economic preferences.