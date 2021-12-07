Clifford The big red dog will accompany Mexican families

MEXICO CITY.

The Adventures of Clifford, that giant red dog created by the late American writer and cartoonist Norman Bridwell, They will accompany Mexican families in this winter season when they do their thing in Clifford. The big red dog, the first live action film made of this nice puppy that is completely different from the other canines and that has the performances of Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall and John Cleese, British acting legend who was part of the comedy group Monty Pyton.

What I love about the film is the important message that is given when telling people that we should accept others despite possible differences and that we learn to love, as well as the acceptance of oneself with everything different than be to others. Love is very important in our lives, just like friendship and everything is what Clifford encompasses, “he said. Darby camp to Excelsior.

The 14-year-old American, who has been seen in productions such as the Big Little Lies series or in the two installments of The Christmas Chronicles tapes, brings out the message that Clifford handles. The big red dog since the story centers on Emily, a little British girl who comes to live with her mother and her uncle in New York to start a new life.

Being so different from the rest of her colleagues, who point her out for her way of speaking and her interest in the environment, she is the subject of annoying comments. Her sadness begins to change when she meets the mysterious Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese) and he introduces her to a little red dog that magically takes on gigantic dimensions.

There were two elements that made me accept the role: one of them was the great respect of producer Jordan Kerner, with whom I have already worked. The other aspect was the story and the much needed message. Of course, I have done a lot of comedy in my life and I have also done other more serious things, however, this role, where I show myself sweet, playful, a bit mysterious, made me interesting to do. I really liked the script and everything it involved, ”shared John Cleese, an 82-year-old actor who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Screenplay in 1989 for A Fish Called Wanda.

In order to make this film, which was directed by Walt Becker, the actors had to interact with a special puppet that represented a giant Clifford.

It was a bit difficult most of the time working with a dog that was not really there, however we did it with a ten foot puppet that was being manipulated by someone else. Basically he acted like Clifford, he moved like a dog and it was a little crazy and funny, but it was complicated, “he deepened Darby Camp.

One of the key pieces within Clifford. The big red dog is the presence of the also British actor Jack Whitehall, who recently we saw next to Dwayne johnson The Rock and Emily blunt on Jungle Cruise. The 33-year-old performer puts a playful twist on the story by playing Casey, Emily’s immature uncle who struggles to change when asked to babysit his niece Emily for a weekend, never imagining that a giant red dog It will mark them in their lives.

In my case, I had already worked with animals created with CGI (computer-generated animation). In Jungle Cruise I had to interact with a jaguar and I have also worked with real animals, as happened to me in The Nutcracker and the four kingdoms where I participated with a horse, so I have both experiences and in particular I prefer to work with animals that are made by computer, ”stressed Jack Whitehall.

As for what he liked best about Clifford. The big red dog, Jack Whitehall did not hesitate to say that: “Magic is everywhere, you just need to see carefully,” concluded the actor.

