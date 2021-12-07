Chris Pratt says that the reaction of fans on Instagram made him go to bed “depressed”

Chris Pratt has said he went to bed “upset” and “depressed” after being criticized for praising his wife for giving him a “healthy” daughter.

Many fans took his Instagram post as a shot at his ex-wife, Anna Faris, with whom he also shares a son, but who suffers from various health problems.

Pratt returned to Instagram to address the response to his post: “I went to bed last night really a bit upset and depressed and woke up feeling bad and didn’t want to exercise.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor She later stated that she started listening to Christian music to make herself feel better: “I knew if I put on my Christian music playlist and went out of the woods and ran, I would feel better, yet I just didn’t want it. I didn’t mean to and I did it anyway and my God, I was right. It felt amazing. I came out of the forest, my blood pumped. “

Pratt, who is now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, went on to say, “I don’t get excited that often, but I actually got electric in the woods. I felt like there was another on fire next to me. “

He ended his post by urging others to listen to Christian music: “If you’re feeling down today, maybe you could exercise or maybe listen to some good worship music or communicate because it really helped me this morning.”

Pratt’s nine-year-old son with Faris was born prematurely and spent the first month of his life in intensive care. From the star’s commentsJurassic world, fans on social media have offered their support for Faris and criticized Pratt’s comments as “rude” and “insensitive.”