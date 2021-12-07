Chris Pratt: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s wife and controversy over her son – People – Culture

The hours go by and Chris pratt, the renowned ‘Star-Lord’ in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, does not leave the eye of the hurricane.

His most recent publication dedicated to Katherine Schwarzenegger, her current partner, continues to cause all kinds of reactions for that singular ‘fine print’ that appeared in the caption.

This message that, due to its content, seemed destined to be a mere ‘token of love’, ended up becoming a reason for many of its fans to be confused and asked to ‘cancel’.

In the description of the image, in which Schwarzenegger is seen smiling while contemplating Pratt, the recurring actor of the films of the Marvel universe decided to recount how they met and celebrate the way she observes him.

“Find someone to look at you like that!” The 42-year-old actor pointed out emotionally.

A line later, his ode to love seemed muddied by a comment that, for some Internet users, represented an ‘unacceptable’ gesture by Pratt.

“She has given me a beautiful life …, an amazing healthy daughter”, It reads in the middle of the romantic message.

Apparently, that particular ‘specification’ about the minor’s state of health aroused an outrage in several Internet users that was expressed in comments in which Pratt was insulted.

“I love Chris Pratt, but the ‘healthy daughter’ part makes me noise. Although he may not have meant it as an insult, it somehow came out that way. Imagine how your child would feel about it, if he ever reads it. “, said one of the most cautious in the publication.

As the note emphasizes, everything indicates that the axis of the controversy of the comment has to do with Jack, the son that the actor had nine years ago with Anna Faris, unforgettable ‘Scary Movie’ actress.

According to some entertainment portals, Pratt’s first-born was born a few months before completing his gestation period and for that reason, it is said, he has had some delicate health problems.

“Emphasizing that the minor is healthy seems to be ostracizing the other child who was not directly mentioned”, launched another of the followers.

Well, with just hours to feed the controversy, Maria shriver, Pratt’s mother-in-law, met the criticism.

His response has been considered, by many, as an ‘accolade’ to his comment.

The woman ‘defended’ her son-in-law after the controversial message.

“I want to remind you today what a good man you are, what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son-in-law you are to me, and what a great sense of humor you have. I love you Chris, keep being wonderful and rise above the noise. Your children love you, your family loves you, your wife loves you … What a beautiful life you have. I’m proud of you. Kisses and hugs, ”said Katherine Schwarzenegger’s mother.

Despite being criticized for the fragment in which Pratt’s “sense of humor” stands out, two other comments from her in the publication certified this “show of support.”

“I can not agree more”, “This is so sweet that now we could show us how you look at her!” Wrote the renowned journalist and wife of Arnold schwarzenegger.

So far, the blanket rejection of Pratt’s comment has not been portrayed in any tacit evidence evidencing its ‘cancellation’.

In the midst of the commotion, the famous filmmaker keeps his more than 33 million followers On Instagram.

